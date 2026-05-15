LET topnotcher from Bukidnon: ‘it’s more than what I prayed for’

Photo from the Facebook page of Princess Willah Yamahon

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 15 May 2026) — What began as a prayer simply to pass the board examination turned into a life-changing moment for Princess Willah Malingin Yamahon, daughter of a public school teacher and a home-based baker from Malaybalay City, after she landed on the top spot in the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET) elementary level.

“I prayed to God just to pass, but He gave me more than I prayed for,” Yamahon, who shared the distinction with five other passers, told MindaNews.

The Bukidnon State University (BukSU) graduate topped the elementary level with a 95 percent rating, bannering BukSU’s strong performance in the national examination.

Yamahon, a cum laude graduate of BukSU’s Bachelor of Early Childhood Education program in 2025, is the second of four siblings. Her father teaches in a public elementary school while her mother supplements the family income by baking cakes and pastries and cooking snacks at home.

“Grabe ang kalipay (I was so elated). I cried, with my hands shaking,” she recalled after learning the results through a group chat. “I did not expect to top. I prayed to pass. I was shocked,” she added.

She enrolled in a review center to prepare for the examination which she took in Cagayan de Oro City. She said discipline and consistency helped her overcome the pressures of review.

“There is no secret,” she said. “My study habits are the same as those of normal students. It is important to have consistency and discipline.”

Yamahon said one of her biggest challenges was managing time and resisting distractions at home, especially the temptation to relax or use her phone.

“The journey was not easy. It was a bumpy ride filled with obstacles and moments of exhaustion,” she said.

To prepare for the exam, she repeatedly reviewed her notes, answered drill questions, and aimed to perfect practice tests to better understand the lessons.

She credited her parents, family, and friends for inspiring and supporting her throughout the process.

Yamahon said her internship experience deepened her commitment to teaching, especially after encountering learners from different backgrounds and life situations.

“Teaching goes beyond delivering lessons. It is also about building connections and learning from the learners themselves,” she added.

While passionate about teaching, Yamahon acknowledged the economic realities faced by Filipino educators and said she plans to work abroad in the future.

“Working abroad would allow me to support my family, give them a more comfortable life, and repay the sacrifices they have made for me.”

She said she finds it an opportunity to grow as a teacher by working with diverse learners and continuously improving skills.



“But I intend to come home to the Philippines for sure,” she added.



Yamahon also called for stronger government and community support for teachers, particularly in terms of salaries, working conditions, and educational resources.

“Teaching is the foundation of all other professions,” she said. “I hope the sacrifices and dedication of teachers are truly recognized, appreciated, and valued.”

She encouraged future LET takers to remain disciplined, trust themselves, and continue dreaming despite difficulties.

“Don’t stop dreaming. Dream high even if it is difficult. Trust the process and trust in the Lord,” she said.

BukSU produced five topnotchers in the March 2026 LET. Aside from Yamahon, Sophia Acquin A. Parista and Elkan T. Salumintao both placed fifth in the elementary category with ratings of 93.80 percent, while Shekinah Philline J. Sayson ranked eighth with 93.20 percent.

In the secondary level, Ian Fherd S. Tamong of BukSU’s Bachelor of Physical Education program placed eighth nationwide with a 93.60 percent rating.

BukSU also recorded a 97.14 percent passing rate among first-time takers in the elementary level and 88.24 percent in the secondary level.

Central Mindanao University in Musuan, Maramag, Bukidnon also posted a strong performance with a 94.42 percent passing rate in the secondary level examination, producing 215 newly registered professional teachers, including three national topnotchers.

Juvy Cristina Mosuta Rosales placed fifth, while Hezziel Narbay Delima ranked ninth and April Lloyd Morala Monopollo secured the 10th spot.

Nationwide, the Professional Regulation Commission reported that 18,376 out of 32,796 examinees passed the elementary level examination, while 45,001 out of 61,561 passed the secondary level examination. (MindaNews)