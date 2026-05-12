How Mindanao’s lawmakers voted on VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment

House of Representatives photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/12 May 2026)— Lawmakers from Mindanao were divided during the House vote last Monday, May 11, on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, showing that lawmakers from Duterte’s supposed political bailiwick did not vote as a single bloc.

Out of 318 House members, 257 voted in favor of impeachment, 25 voted against, nine abstained, while the remaining members either did not participate or were absent during the proceedings.

Of the 60 Mindanao lawmakers counted, 41 voted ‘yes’, eight voted ‘no’, four abstained, and seven did not participate.

The House vote effectively transmits the impeachment complaint to the Senate, which is expected to convene as an impeachment court ‘forthwith’.

If the trial proceeds, Duterte would become the first vice president in Philippine history to face impeachment before the Senate.

How Mindanao lawmakers voted

The following is the list of Mindanawon members of the House of Representatives, along with their provinces or districts, organized according to whether they voted to impeach, voted against impeachment, abstained, or did not participate.

Voting records were cross-checked against the House of Representatives livestream and official roll call vote.

Voted Yes:

● Ziaur-Rahman “Zia” Alonto Adiong — 1st District, Lanao del Sur

● Jason Almonte — 1st District, Misamis Occidental

● Adrian Michael Amatong — 3rd District, Zamboanga del Norte

● Jose “Joboy” Aquino II — Lone District, Butuan

● Munir Arbison — 2nd District, Sulu

● Kaka Bag-ao — Lone District, Dinagat Islands

● Yasser Alonto Balindong — 2nd District, Lanao del Sur

● Marlo Bancoro — 1st District, Zamboanga Sibugay

● Bernadette Barbers — 2nd District, Surigao del Norte

● John Tracy Cagas — Lone District, Davao del Sur

● Rudy Caoagdan — 2nd District, Cotabato

● Leonel “Jhong” Ceniza — 2nd District, Davao de Oro

● Katrina Reiko Chua-Tai — 1st District, Zamboanga City

● Edwin Cruzado — 1st District, Cotabato

● Imelda Quibranza Dimaporo — 1st District, Lanao del Norte

● Sittie Aminah Dimaporo — 2nd District, Lanao del Norte

● Yevgeny Vincente Emano — 2nd District, Misamis Oriental

● Ferdinand Hernandez — 2nd District, South Cotabato

● Marlesa Hofer-Hasim — 2nd District, Zamboanga Sibugay

● Irene Labadlabad — 2nd District, Zamboanga del Norte

● Jennifer “Karen” Lagbas — 1st District, Misamis Oriental

● Jose Manuel “JM” Lagdameo — 2nd District, Davao del Norte

● Esmael Mangudadatu — Maguindanao del Sur

● Francisco “Lalo” Matugas — 1st District, Surigao del Norte

● Romeo Momo Sr. — 1st District, Surigao del Sur

● Sancho Fernando Oaminal — 2nd District, Misamis Occidental

● Celso Regencia — Lone District, Iligan

● Rufus Rodriguez — 2nd District, Cagayan de Oro

● Jurdin Jesus Romualdo — Camiguin

● Ruth Sakaluran — 1st District, Sultan Kudarat

● Dimszar Sali — Tawi-Tawi

● Ma. Alana Samantha Taliño-Santos — 3rd District, Cotabato

● Lordan Suan — 1st District, Cagayan de Oro

● Bella Vanessa Suansing — 2nd District, Sultan Kudarat

● Samier Tan — 1st District, Sulu

● Dibu Tuan — 3rd District, South Cotabato

● De Carlo Uy — 1st District, Davao del Norte

● Roberto “Pinpin” Uy Jr. — 1st District, Zamboanga del Norte

● Joseph Kim Yu — 1st District, Zamboanga del Sur

● Jeyzel Victoria Yu — 2nd District, Zamboanga del Sur

● Maria Carmen Zamora — 1st District, Davao de Oro

Voted No

● Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles — General Santos

● Dale Corvera — Agusan del Norte

● Nelson Dayanghirang — 1st District, Davao Oriental

● Paolo Duterte — 1st District, Davao City

● Omar Duterte — 2nd District, Davao City

● Isidro Lumayag — 1st District, South Cotabato

● Laarni Lavin Roque — 4th District, Bukidnon

● Isidro Ungab — 3rd District, Davao City

Abstained

● Jonathan Keith Flores — 2nd District, Bukidnon

● Bai Dimple Mastura — Maguindanao del Norte

● Steve Chiongbian Solon — Sarangani

● Audrey Kay Zubiri — 3rd District, Bukidnon

Did not participate

● Yusop Alano — Basilan

● Jose Manuel Alba — 1st District, Bukidnon

● Cheeno Miguel Almario — 2nd District, Davao Oriental

● Alfelito Bascug — Agusan del Sur

● Claude Bautista — Davao Occidental

● Jerry Evangelista Perez — 2nd District, Zamboanga City

● Eddiebong Plaza — 2nd District, Agusan del Sur

Abstaining lawmakers were present but chose not to vote either yes or no, while members listed as not participating either did not cast a vote or were absent during the proceedings.

While Duterte continues to enjoy strong public support across Mindanao, Monday’s vote suggested that support among political elites may not be as unified as before, particularly amid the deepening rift between the Duterte and Marcos political camps ahead of the 2028 elections. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)