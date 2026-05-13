House names 11-member prosecution team for VP Duterte’s impeachment trial

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 May 2026) — The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected an 11-member team to serve as prosecutors for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte before the Senate.

Image from the House of Representatives Facebook page

They were selected a day after the House impeached Duterte, with 257 members voting in favor, 25 against, and nine abstaining.

The team of prosecutors is composed Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville R. Luistro ( who chaired the House Committee on Justice), Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Teddy Ridon, 1-Rider party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez, San Juan City Representative Ysabel Maria Zamora, Iloilo Province 3rd District Representative Lorenz Defensor, Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, Mamamayang Liberal (ML) partylist Representative Leila de Lima, Lone Dinagat Island Representative Arlene J. Bag-ao, Bukidnon 2nd District Representative Jonathan Keith Flores, Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Jordan Suan, and Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua.

According to the 1987 Constitution, the Senate must proceed to trial “forthwith.”

However, the Supreme Court En Banc, in a decision on April 29, clarified that the Senate has the prerogative when to begin impeachment trial.

“The SC clarified that the term ‘forthwith’ in Article XI, Section 3(4) of the Constitution means within a reasonable time, which may be longer or shorter, depending on the circumstances of each case. This allows the Senate to make the necessary preparations to convene as an impeachment court,” it said.

In his speech following the impeachment vote, Cavite 4th District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga described Duterte as the “nation’s most vocal anti-corruption figure,” explaining that he voted “no” because he does not want to jeopardize the future of the country.

“She is the first one to reveal the massive flood control corruption in the 2025 budget, and the involvement of former Speaker Martin Romualdez and (former Committee) Appropriations chairman Zaldy Co,” he said.

Barzaga added that Duterte, who currently leads presidential surveys, is also an admired and respected public figure, but expressed his disappointment with fellow lawmakers for attempting to remove Duterte instead of congratulating her.

“You instead seek to remove her as you believe that her presidential ambitions will interfere with traditional political practices that the nation has grown accustomed to,” he said.

Kabataan Party-list representative Renee Co, meanwhile, said it is about time to impeach Duterte and hold her accountable for the allegations of corruption, misdeclaration in her statement of assets and liabilities (SALN), and threats to her political opponents.

“We held eight hearings over the past two months and examined the allegations against the Vice President. Along with these were pieces of evidence that strongly pointed to corruption during her tenure,” she said.

Co said official records obtained during impeachment proceedings before the House Committee on Justice revealed inflows and outflows totaling billions, traced to the bank accounts of the Vice President and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

She said Duterte declared no cash deposits in her bank accounts. Records released by the Ombudsman during the hearings showed Duterte did not declare cash on hand/cash on bank from 2019 to 2024.

In a statement sent to MindaNews on Monday, Dr. Jean Lindo, chair of Gabriela Southern Mindanao and co-convenor of the Stand Opposition to Plunder (STOP) Corruption Alliance, said that contrary to claims by allies of the Vice President, supporting her impeachment is not about political persecution but a matter of ensuring justice, accountability, and safeguarding democracy.

She believed that if she is innocent, the impeachment court would provide the proper venue for her vindication.

“If Sara Duterte is innocent, the trial provides the proper venue to vindicate her; if guilty, it ensures consequences for betrayal of public trust. Lawmakers must choose integrity over expediency to strengthen the nation’s democratic foundations,” she said.

Lindo added that ignoring accountability will erode democratic institutions if high officials are seen as above the law, noting a “growing public disillusionment with governance” and “worsening distrust in institutions.”

“While parties like PDP warn lawmakers of losing electoral support, prioritizing accountability over political expediency demonstrates integrity,” she said.

Rauf Sissay, a secretariat member of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN)-Southern Mindanao Region, said the Vice President must answer for and be held accountable for the misuse and abuse of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) and other government funds.

“Enough of the theatrics and evasion. It would be a grave disservice and injustice to taxpayers and law-abiding citizens if the impeachment process versus Sara Duterte would be delayed, derailed or junked altogether — an utter betrayal of public trust,” he said.

Sissay said that the public deserves to know how the Vice President spent their taxes.

“We also urge the public to be vigilant, assert for our right to know, and denounce all corrupt practices not only of the Vice President but also of the President and his cronies and associates,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)