Hold a ‘healthy and democratic’ impeachment process vs VP Sara – Malaybalay bishop

Malaybalay City’s Mayor Jay Warren Pabillaran talks with Bukidnon Bishop Noel Pedregosa after the rally against corruption in Malaybalay City on Sunday, 30 November 2025. MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 16 May 2026) — Malaybalay Bishop Noel Pedregosa called for a “healthy and democratic” impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte, urging public officials to uphold honesty, accountability, and transparency in governance.

“I ask with all humility, hangyoon ta ka mo (I appeal to you) — madayon unta (may it push through) — a healthy and democratic impeachment process for Vice President Sara Duterte,” Pedregosa said as he concluded his homily during the parochial fiesta mass for San Isidro Labrador, the city’s patron saint, on Friday.

The bishop clarified that his appeal was not personally directed against Duterte but was meant to encourage accountability and truth in public service.

“I am not personally against VP Sara. Let us inspire her and the rest of public servants to promote honesty, accountability, and transparency in governing our beloved country,” he said, describing the impeachment proceedings as part of a healthy democratic process.

Pedregosa’s statement came days after the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial in accordance with the Constitution.

In a May 12 statement signed by CBCP president Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, the bishops called on senators “to proceed with the trial and to decide the case against the Vice President by summoning witnesses, hearing testimony, and voting according to the evidence and, above all, the demands of righteousness and justice.”

The CBCP also warned senators against “evading their sworn duty or circumventing the requirements of the Constitution,” stressing that delaying the proceedings would also delay justice.

“To delay the trial is to delay justice for both the Filipino people and the Vice President,” the statement read.

The bishops urged Filipinos to remain vigilant against “misinformation, disinformation, and manipulation,” expressing hope that the constitutional process would strengthen public trust in democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Pedregosa anchored his homily on the Gospel reading about the Parable of the Talents and the life of San Isidro Labrador and his wife, Santa Maria de la Cabeza, whom he described as models of faithful stewardship, humility, hard work, and generosity.

“Our Father is a Father of trust, industriousness, and accountability — these are the guiding principles lived by San Isidro Labrador and wife Maria de la Cabeza,” the bishop said.

He described the couple, whose lives reflected service to both God and neighbor, as “kind, hardworking, prayerful, humble, friendly, and generous.”

Pedregosa said the couple’s decisions were guided by “the will of God the Father” and rooted in “common good, accountability, transparency, and honesty.”

He later challenged priests, parishioners, parents, public servants, and lay leaders to become “good, hardworking, trusted, faithful stewards of God.”

The bishop also announced plans to strengthen financial transparency within the Diocese of Malaybalay through a July 2026 pastoral visit with the Diocesan Finance Council aimed at promoting “good governance, accountability, transparency, and honesty” in parishes.

“We should be your model of these good values,” he said.

During the mass, one of the Prayers of the Faithful asked for the grant of “wisdom, integrity, and genuine concern for the welfare of the people, especially in these challenging times amid the many issues and challenges in politics” to national and local leaders. (MindaNews)