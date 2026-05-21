Group welcomes probe into 80 flood control projects in Rep. Pulong’s 1st District

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 May 2026) — The Stand Opposition to Plunder (STOP) Corruption Alliance said it welcomes the issuance of a subpoena requiring the district engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the region to release records of the 80 flood control projects along Davao and Matina Rivers from 2019 to 2022 within Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte’s first district.

Residents guide floating debris and trash as floodwaters slowly drain in Davao City on 19 May 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL TJ TEMAN

The subpoena came a few days after the widespread flood that hit Davao City and other parts of the region.

According to a report released by the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao on May 18, flooded areas were Barangays Maa, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Matina Crossing, and Matina Pangi in Disitrict 1, as well as Sasa and Buhangin in District 2.

The STOP Corruption Alliance said in a statement on Thursday that the investigation is already long overdue as the city continues to suffer from severe flooding, but considers the probe a necessary step to uncover the truth about these controversial flood-control projects, which have repeatedly failed to prevent flooding.

“The public deserves clear answers: Where did the funds go? Were the projects properly implemented? Were there lapses, negligence, or corruption in the planning, bidding, construction, and monitoring of these flood control works?” the alliance asked.

The alliance said it hopes the review will not turn into another paper investigation.

“It must lead to full disclosure of documents, independent verification of project implementation, and accountability for any public official, contractor, or agency found responsible for irregularities,” it added.

The group emphasized that flood control projects are not mere infrastructure items in the national budget but are vital public safety measures.

“When these projects fail, the consequences are borne by ordinary residents whose homes, livelihoods, mobility, and safety are placed at risk every time heavy rains hit the city,” it said.

In a memorandum issued by the DPWH central office, Assistant District Engineer Emilio P. Sucaldito Jr. of Davao City District Engineering Office and District Engineer Rogelio T. Anghag of Davao de Oro 1st District Engineering Office have been directed to submit records of 80 flood control projects worth ₱4.4 billion along the Davao and Matina Rivers, allegedly awarded from 2019 to 2022, to the Office of the Ombudsman.

It cited House Resolution 464, filed by ACT Teachers Partylist Representative Antonio L. Tinio, Gabriela Women Partylist Representative Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Partylist Representative Renee Louise M. Co. on November 13, 2025, which called for an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the anomalous flood control projects within Davao City’s 1st District.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (holding phone) joins a team from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) during inspection of a collapsed pedestrian bridge along the Davao River on 5 November 2025. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

According to the resolution, flood control projects along the Davao and Matina Rivers show strong indications of gross overpricing, ghost and incomplete deliveries, fraud, collusion, and systematic plunder of public funds.

It said that a comprehensive analysis of 121 flood control projects funded/implemented along the Davao and Matina Rivers from 2019 to 2022 reveals that 80 contracts worth ₱4.44 billion are red-flagged and warrant further investigation due to the grave irregularities.

On May 19, Tinio urged the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate the irregularities in the implementation of these projects, following the massive flooding in several areas of Davao caused by torrential rains on Monday evening.

Duterte, however, criticized Tinio for singling out Davao.

“Why is Mr. Tinio selectively blind? Why is he not filing complaints against engineers, contractors, and political personalities linked to questionable flood control projects nationwide? Why focus solely on Davao while conveniently ignoring the larger controversies hounding the present administration and its allies?” Duterte said in a Facebook post.

Duterte also maintained that the DPWH-Davao maintains records of completed and above-standard infrastructure projects in Davao City from 2020 to 2022, amounting to approximately ₱49.84 billion.

“These include roads, drainage systems, bridges, and other public works that Dabawenyos continue to benefit from today. And for the information of the public, Davao City has been zero budget for four years now,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)