Few supporters attend Davao City prayer rally for Sara, Bato 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May 2026) — Supporters of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte and Senator Ronald M. Dela Rosa were supposed to stage a prayer rally scheduled at 3:00 pm here at Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue, to pray for the impeached Vice President and dela Rosa, presently classified by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “suspect at-large” for alleged crimes against humanity during the bloody “war on drugs” of then President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

As of 5:00, two hours after the supposed start of the rally, organizers were still waiting. MindaNews counted less than 100 supporters.

While waiting for other pro-Duterte and pro-Bato supporters to arrive, Abby Mahipus, organizer for the Prayer Rally and president of the 24/7 Volunteers Vloggers ni Tatay Digong said the delay is due to “Filipino time.”

Organizers used social media to urge fellow supporters to attend.



“Magsugod mi bisan gamay pa” (We will start even if we’re just a few), Mahipus told MindaNews at 4:31 pm.

Supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte and Senator Ronald “Batao” dela Rosa wait for other supporters to arrive so they could start their long-delayed prayer rally. The rally was earlier scheduled at 3 p.m. Two hours later, less than a hundred supporters gathered. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Despite the delay, Mahipus maintained their support for Duterte and dela Rosa. She said they will continue to pray as a way to support them.

“Panalangin natin na tuloy-tuloy na po ‘yung pagsuporta natin at ipakita natin ‘yung pagmamahal natin para kay Tatay Digong, para kay VP Sara, sa buong Duterte at Senator Bato Dela Rosa at sa buong lideres na nagmamahal kay tatay Digong” (Let us pray for our continued support and let us show our love for Tatay Digong, for VP Sara, all the Dutertes, and dela Rosa and the entire leadership that loves Tatay Digong), she said.

But leaders of the 24/7 Vloggers and the Duterte Riders Team (DRT) told reporters that they will accept whatever the decision of the Senate would be “kahit man, kumbaga, masakit sa aming dibdib” (even if it is painful).

However, she maintained that they will stage a protest should Vice President Duterte be convicted.

The Senate received the Articles of Impeachment transmitted by the House of Representatives on May 13.



Two days earlier, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Sara with 257 voting yes, 25 no and nine abstention.

The Senate will convene as an impeachment court on Monday, May 18. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)