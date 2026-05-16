FACT CHECK | MindaNews finds three more FAKE anti-cybercrime pages 

DAVAO CITY — Almost two months after MindaNews fact-checked six apparently fake anti-cybercrime pages, we found at least three more that have the same modus operandi. These pages appear to assist victims of digital scams but have red flags that may not be as visible to the untrained eye.

One of the pages caught our attention as it appears to lead to an address in Davao City, while the two others appeared on the algorithm of our Facebook feed.

MindaNews fact-checked these pages as they continue to thrive online and have symptoms of phishing or recovery scams. At least two of these pages advertise on Meta’s advertising platform.

We first found a Facebook profile called Hustisya sa Investment Scams PH (Justice for Victims of Investment Scams).

Using a tool called Hive Moderation, we were able to determine that one of the images was AI-generated, an image of a police officer that appears to put some credibility in the post.

As of May 16, 8:30 p.m., the profile has around 7k followers and identifies itself as located at J.J. Palma Gil St., Poblacion District, Davao City, Bansalan, Philippines.

While Palma Gil in Poblacion District is indeed located in Davao City, the address itself is a red flag, as there is no direct connection to Bansalan, a municipality located in Davao del Sur. Bansalan is around 73 kilometers from Palma Gil in Davao City.

After a while, page Pagbawi ng cyber Money PH appeared on our feed.

The page currently has around 1.3k followers.

Apparently styling itself to be legitimate, the page uploaded a photo from the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 3 Olongapo City Cyber Response Team. The photo lists down three contact details: The Facebook username, its email ad, and a phone number.

We attempted to contact the phone number but received no response.

There was also no response from the page’s Facebook messenger account when we tried to ask whether they were aware they were apparently being spoofed online.

Based on its Transparency tab details, the page Pagbawi ng cyber Money PH page describes itself as a “legal service.”

It was created on March 13, 2026 and is managed by four individuals: two from the Philippines, one from Brazil, and another from Vietnam.

By visiting the page’s ad library, we found at least three Facebook ads, with the following Library IDs:

Library ID: 1148941853976875

Library ID: 2038111370386202

Library ID: 810980232073131

A library ID allows Meta and anyone managing the page’s Meta ads to identify unique ad materials posted online.

The Pagbawi ng cyber Money PH has the following Page ID: 955736030965895, a unique identification given to any Meta business account.

Another page, Money Recovery Support PH, passed through the feed and appears to have similar red flags.

Money Recovery has only 704 followers as of May 16, 9 p.m.

A look under the page’s Ad library leads to at least four more ads under the Page ID: 996047613599007 account.

Both Pagbawi ng cyber Money PH and Money Recovery Support PH have the same profile photo.

As with all our reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)