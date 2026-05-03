FACT CHECK | Facebook page posing as ‘Isla Jardin del Mar’ flagged for booking scams

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 April) — A Facebook page using the name “Isla Jardin del Mar” is being flagged for alleged booking scams, despite presenting itself as a legitimate resort account online.

The page is FAKE.

MindaNews fact-checked this after an advisory from the Glan, Sarangani Tourism Office warned the public against transacting with the unauthorized pages using the resort’s name.

The page was created on January 23, 2026, yet it has already accumulated around 125,000 followers as of April 10, 2026. The page’s sudden increase in followers within a short span can be an indicator of possible inauthentic growth.

Page transparency details also show that it has undergone multiple name changes, a pattern commonly observed in pages that shift identities to appear credible or align with known establishments.

The page features a blue verification badge, polished resort photos, and high engagement on posts, elements that may lead users to believe it’s an official account of the resorts.

However, a verification badge does not always guarantee authenticity.

Some pages obtain badges by paying for verification features or by meeting platform requirements that do not fully confirm real-world identity, allowing impersonator pages to appear credible online.

Transactions are reportedly handled through private messages and mobile numbers rather than official booking platforms, making it difficult to verify the identity of the individuals managing the page.

One complainant who posted on Facebook reportedly lost P11,000 after transacting with the account, noting that the page initially appeared trustworthy due to its strong online presence. The incident was reportedly raised with the resort’s management, where similar cases have already been recorded.

In an advisory, the Glan, Sarangani Tourism Office said the official Facebook page of Isla Jardin del Mar is currently unavailable and cautioned the public against transacting with unauthorized pages, specifically this page.

The resort is currently handling bookings through its official website and verified contact numbers provided by the management. It emphasized that reservations are not processed through Facebook messages and unverified mobile numbers.

This case highlights how online legitimacy can be manufactured. The follower counts, details, visuals, and even verification badges may create a false sense of authenticity when viewed in isolation.

Before making payments, users should check the page’s creation date, review its history of name changes, and confirm transactions through official websites or verified contact channels. Booking directly through the resort or its authorized platforms remains the safest option.

Do you know of any scam or suspicious resort pages in Mindanao?

Send leads to MindaNews through its official channels for verification.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Norielle Tonong / MIndaNews)