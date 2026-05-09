Duterte’s associate counsel at ICC quits; lead counsel Nicholas Kaufman also wants out

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. Photo courtesy of ICC website

MindaNews / 9 May – Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday granted the request of French lawyer Dov Jacobs to withdraw as associate counsel for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Jacobs’ request cited Duterte’s decision “in reorganizing his defense team in anticipation [of] the trial phase of this case.”

The ICC confirmed all the charges of crimes against humanity of murder against Duterte on April 23, setting the stage for the trial of his case.

“The Request indicates that the Accused has expressed an interest in reorganising his Defence team in anticipation for the trial phase of this case. The Request notes that Mr. Jacobs’ withdrawal would not affect the continuity of the Accused’s legal representation which remains assured by Lead Counsel and the existing Defence team,” the Trial Chamber’s decision dated May 8 said.

“Having considered the present stage of the proceedings, and particularly noting that Lead Counsel continues to represent the Accused, the Chamber is of the view that no prejudice arises or inconvenience is caused by accepting Mr Jacobs’ withdrawal,” it added.

Nicholas Kaufman filed his separate request to withdraw as Duterte’s lead counsel on May 8.

Kaufman cited in his withdrawal request that his one-year contract as Duterte’s counsel had already ended on March 31.

He also said that his client expressed “his desire to hire replacement counsel” when the defense team visited the former leader on Thursday, May 7.

“In light of the aforementioned, in accordance with Regulation 78(1) of the Regulations of the Court, I hereby respectfully request leave to withdraw as counsel for Mr. Rodrigo Roa Duterte in the case of the Prosecutor v. Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Kaufman said in his request filed on Friday, May 8, a day after Jacobs submitted his own request.

The trial chamber has yet to decide on Kaufman’s request.

Kristina Conti, who represents some of the victims in the ICC case against Duterte, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that while Duterte does have the right to counsel of choice, “victims want to be assured that the change will not result in any delay. A new lawyer does not automatically reset time or give rise to new remedies available to the accused.”

“So far, Nicholas Kaufman has committed that the new lead counsel will be present at the status conference on May 27, 2026. We’ll take that with a grain of salt,” she added.

Carlos Conde, of Rights Report Philippines, commented in a Facebook post on Saturday: “People can, of course, read Kaufman’s departure any way they want. They can say he quit, that his contract expired, etc. but Kaufman himself has said that his leaving the defense team was Duterte’s desire. That can only be interpreted one way, I suppose: He was fired.” (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)