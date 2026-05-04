Diokno: impeachment not a waste of time and money

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/4 May) – Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno maintained that the impeachment process remains vital, despite the ongoing oil crisis, as a means of removing corrupt officials who misuse public funds.

The lawmaker made the statement amid criticisms directed at Justice Committee members for pursuing the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte even with rising prices of fuel and basic commodities brought about by the war in the Middle East.

“At this time, as we are facing many problems like the increasing cost of basic commodities, low wages, and the crisis in the Middle East, many are still asking why this impeachment is being pursued. Is it merely a waste of time for public servants?” he said during the hearing of the House Justice Committee members on Monday.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno speaks during the hearing of the House Committee on Justice on Monday, 4 May 2026. Screenshot from the House of Representatives livestream of the proceedings.





Diokno said the impeachment seeks the removal of the accountable official as an effective and swift mechanism provided by the Constitution, “not only to exact accountability but also to determine whether a public official, entrusted with immense power and responsibility, is truly deserving of that trust.”

He said that public funds will continue to be siphoned off if public officials, undeserving of holding public office, remain in power.

He said the ongoing impeachment case against Duterte is being pursued “for the families enduring the rising cost of goods while public funds are being squandered” and for the “workers, farmers, and fisherfolk who struggle daily due to poverty despite the corruption we see, and most especially for our youth who dream of a better future and seek justice and accountability.”

Diokno added that public officials should not enrich themselves with taxpayers’ money.

He said funds should never be used for personal gain or self-interest, but for the general welfare.

“Our people deserve leaders who will strengthen our institutions, not those who will tear them down or enrich themselves with public funds. And that is why, impeachment is so important in our nation, even in this time of crisis,” Diokno said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)