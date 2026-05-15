DENR probes legality of Xavier University’s P20-B ‘Campus of the Future’ project

The old SEARSOLIN building in XU Manresa campus in uptown Cagayan de Oro City. Alumni are opposing a plan to demolish it to built a new campus. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May 2026) — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is investigating the P20-billion “Campus of the Future” project being developed by Xavier University (XU) and property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) over allegations that the development of the 64-hectare property violated conditions attached to the land title.

In an order issued last May 11, Jerome Pioquinto, Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer, said the property being developed by XU and the Cebu-based firm originated from a Commonwealth-era land patent that restricts its use to educational purposes and not for commercial development.

Pioquinto said in a two-page notice addressed to both entities that the project may have violated Section 70 of Commonwealth Act No. 141, which prohibits the use of such land for commercial purposes.

He said the land, covered by Sales Patent No. V-2476, “specifically provides for the grant of sale or lease to educational, charitable or religious entities” only.

The official gave the university and the developer 15 days from receipt of the notice to respond and present laws, ordinances, or regulations that would allow the development of the property into a mixed-use project combining school and commercial establishments.

In a joint press statement, XU and CLI affirmed the legal “absolute certainty” of the land in Manresa, upper Cagayan de Oro.

“XU has held absolute title to the land for nearly 70 years. All administrative restrictions expired in 1968,” the statement said.

They added that all investments on the property are protected by the Torrens title system, which they described as the highest legal standard of land ownership in the Philippines.

They said they have already filed a counter position paper with the DENR seeking to dismiss arguments questioning the land title.

Engineer Lennie Ong, project director of the XU Campus of the Future Planning and Development Office, said the university and the developer would address all legal issues as responsible corporate entities.

“As good corporate citizens, we will answer any legal inquiries about the project,” Ong said.

XU partnered with CLI to develop the 64-hectare Manresa property to help fund the expansion of its campuses in the city.

The Vatican also approved the sale of portions of XU’s properties, including four hectares of its six-hectare main campus in Divisoria and 14 hectares in Manresa, which include the administration building of the Southeast Asia Rural Social Leadership Institute (SEARSOLIN), an agricultural research institute of the university.

Alumni, teachers, and parents have formed a group called Concerned Parents and Teachers Against the XU Campus Sale, opposing the transaction between the school and the property developer.

The group has also provided documents cited by the DENR in its investigation. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)