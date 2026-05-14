Dela Rosa’s name above Duterte’s in ICC website

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /14 May 2026) — Ronald Marapon dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police and now a second-termer Senator, has a pending warrant of arrest, has not been arrested and flown to The Hague in the Netherlands, but his name has been added to the list of defendants under the category of “Cases” in the website of the International Criminal Court (ICC), above Rodrigo Roa Duterte, long-time Davao City mayor and former Philippine President.

Both are facing charges of alleged crimes against humanity of murder, in relation to Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs.”

Clicking on Dela Rosa’s name, however, will lead to a still empty page.

But clicking on “Defendants,” the reader sees a brief profile of Dela Rosa and a link to his warrant of arrest, but on the space for photographs, this description inside the box: “image not available.”

His status is classified “at large” while Duterte’s is “in ICC custody.”

Under the “Defendants” section, Dela Rosa’s profile is between two Libyans allegedly responsible for “war crimes of murder, outrages upon personal dignity, cruel treatment and torture” — Nasser Muhammad Muftah Daou (‘Al Lahsa’), and Makhlouf Makhlouf Arhoumah Doumah (‘Douma’). Their warrants of arrest were issued on April 6, 2023 and unsealed on October 4, 2024 — or 1.5 years later. Both are also classified “at large.”

Dela Rosa’s warrant was issued on November 6, 2025 and marked “secret,” and was unsealed or made public on May 11, 2026 just as Dela Rosa went to the Senate for the first time after a six-month absence. He was absent beginning November 11, 2025, following reports in early November that he would be arrested.

According to the ICC’s arrest warrant, the 64-year old Dela Rosa is allegedly responsible for the “crime against humanity of murder allegedly committed at least between 3 July 2016 and the end of April 2018, during which no less than 32 persons were killed,” in the Philippines by virtue of his involvement in a “common plan to kill alleged criminals in the Philippines (including those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production).”

Personnel of the Philippine Marines, Philippine National Police, and Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms guard the hallways of the Philippine Senate on 13 May 2026. MindaNews photo

Dela Rosa has been under “protective custody” of the Senate since May 11.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, whom Dela Rosa voted for in Mondays’ change of leadership in the Senate, vowed that Dela Rosa would enjoy “the protection of the law and the protection of the Senate” within the Senate premises.

Cayetano said Dela Rosa will not be handed over to authorities unless a warrant is first issued by a Philippine court.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court en banc did not issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) that Dela Rosa sought to prevent his arrest, but it ordered Malacañang to comment on the petition filed by Dela Rosa on Monday, seeking to block local authorities from arresting and turning him over to the ICC.

The Court directed respondents to comment within 72 hours on Dela Rosa’s petition for certiorari and prohibition with prayer for issuance of temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or writ of preliminary prohibitory and mandatory injunction that his counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, filed before the SC on May 11 shortly after National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel attempted to arrest him.

The Court also ordered Dela Rosa to file his reply within 72 hours from receipt of a copy of the comment.

A commotion ensued on Wednesday evening as gunshots were heard inside the Senate premises.

On Thursday morning, national newspapers and television and radio network reported that Dela Rosa slipped out of the Senate premises at around 2:30 a.m., according to an official from the Senate secretariat, citing information from a senator. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)