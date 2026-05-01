Davao River seen as key to city’s history, future amid conservation efforts

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 May) — Speakers at a “Throwback Thursday” forum organized by the Davao Historical Society highlighted the Davao River as both a historical foundation and a critical site for ongoing conservation efforts, as the city navigates environmental challenges and rapid urbanization.

Two men transport bamboos via the Davao River, away from the traffic jam of the city streets. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Held at SM City Davao Annex on Thursday, April 30, in celebration of Earth Month, “Davao River: Water, Heritage, & Conservation” brought together representatives from the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability.

River as history, not just geography

According to environmental planner Lemuel Lloyd Manalo, rather than simply physical waterways, rivers should be understood as interconnected systems shaped by history, ecology, and settlement patterns.

He noted that some areas in Davao City, including existing subdivisions, were once part of the river’s natural flow — which would explain recurring flooding problems and planning gaps.

Manalo emphasized that understanding the history of a place is crucial to any sustainability effort, pointing to how rivers, tributaries, and earlier communities shape present-day landscapes. “We need to look at the history of it — where the rivers are connected, the tributaries, who used to live here before,” he said.

He stressed that many development projects fail because they overlook this context.

“When we talk about sustainability, we can’t have no history, because history is the foundation in every sustainable development,” Manalo said.

He noted that several subdivisions and infrastructure projects have encountered planning gaps for this reason, citing areas near river systems such as Jade Valley. “When I looked at old maps — 1945, 1935 — I traced that it was once part of the river channel,” he added.

Manalo warned that projects that ignore environmental history often lead to long-term risks.

Attendees listen to discussions on the ecological and historical significance of the Davao River during a forum at SM City Davao on April 30, 2026. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Water supply stable, but pressures persist

DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod said that Davao City stands out for having multiple water sources, allowing it to withstand disruptions that might affect other urban areas. “We are the only city in the Philippines today that has substantial redundancies in place,” she said, noting that many cities — including those in the NCR — are heavily dependent on surface water. “There are other cities that only rely on one kind of water source… so if there is an impact, they don’t have any other supply anymore.”

In contrast, Davao City produces around 720 million liters of water per day but currently uses only about 320 million, leaving a significant buffer for future demand and emergencies. “Our surface water is around 300 million liters per day… and our groundwater is around 340 million liters per day,” said Duhaylungsod, explaining that one source can augment the other when needed, and how Davao’s use of both groundwater and surface water provides a buffer against drought and supply disruptions.

The speakers, however, still emphasized that conservation remains crucial. Plastic waste, untreated wastewater, and agricultural runoff continue to affect river systems, with fecal contamination identified as a key issue in water quality.

Manalo said the Davao River’s water quality issues are largely tied to domestic waste rather than industrial pollution. Citing reports from the water quality management area, he noted that “it’s always the fecal matter and fecal coliform bacteria” that register as primary concerns. He explained that this is due to “insufficient wastewater treatment facilities,” adding that while some subdivisions have basic infrastructure, “not enough ‘yong ating treatment and rehabilitation.”

Efforts are underway to address this, including plans for septage and sewerage systems and the development of centralized wastewater treatment facilities. Compared to heavily industrialized rivers such as the Pasig River, Manalo said the Davao River is in relatively better condition.

“The only poor quality parameter… is the fecal coliform,” he said, pointing to domestic wastewater and fertilizer runoff as key sources.

Reclaiming the river as heritage and public space

Beyond conservation, the forum highlighted efforts to reclaim and reposition the Davao River as a cultural and heritage site.

Manalo expressed hope that stronger community engagement can help protect the Davao River, both as an ecological resource and a cultural landmark. “Hopefully, our community will be very strong when it comes to protecting the Davao River — both its heritage and its conservation,” he said, adding that more discussions and activities are needed to sustain these efforts.

Among the initiatives being proposed are heritage walks and tours that highlight the river’s historical significance, including recognizing the role of Datu Bago as a defender of the area.

Manalo said they have also raised the idea of renaming the Bucana Bridge after Datu Bago.

“We have already made the proposal,” he said, noting that this was discussed with a city councilor.

The speakers also underscored the need to balance development with environmental protection, ensuring that projects such as dredging and flood control are carefully managed, and calling for collective responsibility in protecting the river for future generations. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)