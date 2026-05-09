Cup of Joe, IV of Spades, international acts bring concerts to Davao this May

(L-R) American rock band Vertical Horizon, Filipino band Cup of Joe, and Filipino rock band IV of Spades are among the acts set to perform in Davao City this May 2026. Photos from the official Facebook pages of Vertical Horizon, Cup of Joe, and IV of Spades

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) — From international alternative rock veterans to some of the country’s biggest OPM acts, the city is seeing a growing lineup of major concerts this May, signaling how the city is perhaps increasingly becoming a regular stop for both local and international touring artists.

Among the upcoming shows is American rock band Vertical Horizon, best known for songs “Everything You Want” and “You’re a God,” set to perform on May 20 at the SMX Convention Center Davao. Tickets are available through SM Tickets.

Later in the month, OPM band Cup of Joe will bring its “Stardust” concert to Davao on May 30, also at the SMX Convention Center. The Baguio-based band has grown into one of the country’s most streamed acts in recent years, known for songs such as “Multo,” “Tingin,” and “Estranghero.” Tickets may likewise be purchased through SM Tickets.

Meanwhile, Filipino rock band IV of Spades is scheduled to perform at the USEP Gymnasium on May 31 as part of its “Andalucia” tour. The “Mundo” hitmakers, now reunited with original frontman Unique Salonga following its 2025 comeback, remain one of the country’s most recognizable contemporary rock acts. Tickets and details are available on Tickelo.

The growing number of concert announcements comes as Davao continues to attract larger-scale music events after years in which many national tours frequently skipped Mindanao stops altogether. Venues such as the SMX Convention Center, USEP Gymnasium, and Crocodile Park Grounds are increasingly hosting performances ranging from indie and alternative acts to mainstream pop and international artists.

While schedules might still be subject to change, the announcements illustrate how both local and international acts are continually expanding their reach beyond Metro Manila.

Other live events and OPM concert lineups have also been announced in the city later this year, including the returning Tanduay First Five concert series — featuring acts like Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, December Avenue, Flow G, and Zack Tabudlo — this June 26, the SexBomb Girls on June 27, and LANY, on November 14 as part of its “Soft” tour.

This recent wave of announcements reflects a broader shift in Davao’s live events scene, with more promoters and touring acts including the city in their concert circuits. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)