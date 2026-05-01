Complaints filed vs soldiers for deaths of 3 civilians in Zamboanga City

One of the three killed in a joint police and military operation early Thursday, 23 April 2026, in Zamboanga City is prepared for burial by relatives according to Islamic tradition. The fatalities, including 12 year-old Salam Aradais Alfad, were slain as police and military operatives were in the process of serving an arrest warrant. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 01 May) – Criminal complaints have been filed against 10 soldiers and two of their superiors for the death of three civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, during a bungled joint law enforcement operation in Barangay Sinunuc, this city, last week, City Mayor Khymer Olaso announced on his social media page on Thursday.

Olaso identified all the 12 respondents who have been charged for the death of Jerry Alfad, his 12-year-old-son Salam, and his nephew Rayyan, 22.

Complaints of multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder, and robbery were filed against 10 soldiers, while a complaint for criminal negligence was filed against Joint Task Force Zamboanga Commander, Col Danilo Ambe, and Maj Voltair Herrera.

On April 23, elements of the PNP Mindanao Area Police Intelligence Office and 9th Intelligence Service Unit of the AFP went to Sitio Alas-as, Barangay Sinunuc to serve a warrant of arrest for four counts of murder against a certain Saddam Siddik, whom authorities identified as a member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf.

The police said Siddik was sighted twice in the area during a month-long surveillance and intelligence monitoring.



In an earlier phone interview, Police Regional Office-9 Spokesperson Maj Shellamie Chang said the operatives knocked on the door of the Alfad residence and introduced themselves.

However, Chang said, two unidentified men fired at the government troops, “prompting them to fire back in self-defense.”

Alfad, a Barangay Lupon member of Sinunuc, and his youngest son Salam, died in their bed while his nephew was found sprawled near their front door.

Jerry’s other son Mohammad refuted claims of a shootout, saying most of their family members were already asleep since it was past midnight. He said his cousin Rayyan was awake as he was in charge of filling their buckets of water.

A water rationing schedule is currently being implemented in the city.

“It’s impossible that my father resisted because he was asleep in the bed together with our youngest sibling. My mother and sister who were in the other room were hit in the legs,” Mohammad said in Filipino.

In a brief phone interview, Col Ambe said he did not take part in the operation but is ready to face the charges as part of his command responsibility.

Western Mindanao Command Spokesperson Col Roden Orbon said the command respects the legal process and vowed to cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Cooperation with the legal process is not an admission of guilt–it is a constitutional obligation. We will allow the court to determine the facts. What we will not do is obstruct or delay justice.”

Orbon added there is no decision yet as to whether Ambe will be relieved from his port.

He said the command is ready to provide legal assistance to all soldiers named in the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, the police clarified as to why no policeman was included in the complaint even if it was a joint operation.

Chang said the complaint was a result of the “comprehensive investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Task Group Alfad, supported by sworn statements of witnesses and complainants, as well as findings from forensic examinations and other pieces of evidence gathered.”

She said all 16 policemen involved in the operation underwent a paraffin test which yielded negative results.

The 10 soldiers underwent the same process. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)