COMELEC to accept UBJP certificates of candidacy despite pending party accreditation

MANILA (MindaNews/5 May)— The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) clarified on Tuesday that members of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) can proceed with filing their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the upcoming BARMM elections even as the party’s application for accreditation as a Regional Political Party-Pillar (RPPP) remains pending.

COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia sought to dispel confusion regarding the eligibility of candidates running under the UBJP banner, emphasizing that a pending legal case or accreditation status does not bar individuals from submitting their documentation to the poll body.

Attendees take their oath as party members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front-led United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) during its first regional general assembly at the Cotabato State University on Feb. 17. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Garcia noted that having a pending case regarding the UBJP’s Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) should not be interpreted as a prohibition against filing, saying clarity is essential to avoid any public confusion.

Addressing the delay in accreditation, Garcia said that while the poll body has accredited almost all political parties, the UBJP is one of two remaining groups with pending issues. He noted that a formal opposition has been filed against the UBJP, and the commission is committed to upholding due process rather than summarily dismissing or granting the petition. The UBJP was required to submit a response based on COMELEC rules, which the commission is currently reviewing.

Despite the recent Labor Day holiday and work-from-home arrangements, Garcia expressed hope that a resolution would be reached within the week, ideally before the filing period concludes on the 7 May 2026.

In the meantime, local COMELEC offices have been instructed to receive all COCs accompanied by a CONA from the UBJP, ensuring the party—which serves as the political wing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)—can participate in the historic first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)