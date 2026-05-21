Bislig acquires mobile kitchen for disasters

BISLIG CITY (MindaNews / 21 May 2026) — This city has acquired a mobile kitchen, the first in the province of Surigao del Sur, to augment efforts in disaster relief and emergency response.

Bislig City’s mobile kitchen during blessing ceremony on Monday (18 May 2026). Photo courtesy of Milly Vios / Bislig LGU

Forester Jessril A. Oval, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said during blessing ceremonies on Monday that the mobile kitchen will be deployed during typhoons, flooding, earthquakes, fires, and other emergency situations to ensure the immediate preparation and distribution of hot meals for affected residents and evacuees.

The mobile kitchen came three months after tens of thousands of Bislig residents were displaced by a flood brought about by continuous heavy rains caused by a shear line.

He said the mobile kitchen can cater to an estimated 1,000 to 3,000 individuals during relief operations. It is equipped with cooking stations, an oven, refrigerator, storage compartments, fire extinguishers, and other essential tools needed for mobile food service operations.

Oval added that the facility is expected to significantly improve the delivery of food assistance by enabling faster preparation and distribution of meals for disaster victims and internally displaced persons (IDPs) during emergencies.

Oval expressed hope that the mobile kitchen will become an essential component of the city’s disaster preparedness and humanitarian response system in the coming years.

“The existence of mobile kitchen will bring relief for those victims or people affected by the different types of disasters and calamities as this will provide immediate hot meals [for the IDPs] or victims of disasters,” Oval said. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)