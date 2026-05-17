BFAR: Panguil Bay tests positive for red tide toxin

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 17 May) – Shellfish collected and tested from Dumanquilas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur and Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay are still positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit while Panguil Bay in Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte is now positive for red tide toxin, BFAR’s Shellfish Bulletin 11 issued on May 16, said.

Edward Yasay, BFAR Regional Director, said the bulletin was issued as a precautionary advice to the public to refrain from gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfish and Acetes specie, locally known as alamang or hipon from Panguil Bay, which are not safe for human consumption.

But the bulletin said fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

Shellfish Bulletin 11 of May 16, 2026 warns the public: Do not harvest, Do not sell, Do not buy, Do not eat.

As early as May 10, fishing villages in Barangay Lower Sagad Raw-an Point and San Juan Baroy, Poblacion Tubod of Lanao del Norte and Silangga in Tangub City noticed a yellowish seawater decoloration followed by massive fishkill in the area that damaged milkfish in fishcages and other species in Baroy and several fish species that thrive in the area of Tubod and Tangub City.

The BFAR Region 10 disclosed results of research that identified two planktons that triggered water decoloration — Gymnodinium and Pleorusigma.

Noel Saldajeno, Division Chief, Regional Fisherfolk Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division and Regional Information Officer said water oxygen depletion was a “contributory factor to fishkill.”

“The BFAR 10 is still waiting for the report of total damage to the fishing industry,” Saldajeno said.

The local government units and fishing community of the affected coastal villages collected and buried tons of fish to prevent further water contamination.

Mayor Dionesio Cabahug Jr., of Tubod said they gathered “three barrels of dead fish of different species” which were buried in an area in Barangay Tubaran.

The BFAR 10 and LGUs are still monitoring the Panguil Bay areas affected by red tide toxin contamination.

According to Shellfish Bulletin 11, the following areas in Mindanao continue to be free from toxic red tide: coastal waters of Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay, Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte and (Sapang Dalaga, and Baliangao) in Misamis Occidental; coastal waters of Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental; and Macajalar Bay, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental; Taguines Lagoon, Benoni, Mahinog in Camiguin; Balite and Pujada Bays, Mati City in Davao Orietnal; Tagabuli Bay in Davao del Sur; Malalag Bay in Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur; and coastal waters of Cortes, Hinatuan, Lianga and Bislig Bays in Surigao del Sur. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)