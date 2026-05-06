BARMM’s 1st parliamentary polls officially begin as bets file COCs

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 6 May 2026) — After a long delay, the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have officially begun.

Lawyer Rey Sumalipao, regional director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the BARMM, said candidates for the 32 district parliamentary seats started filing their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Monday, with the filing period running until May 7.

An Army soldier provides security to a big crowd of political supporters who came on Tuesday (5 May 2026) during the filing of certificates of candidacies for district representatives for the first BARMM parliamentary elections at the Lanao del Sur provincial gym in Marawi City. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

“I think there will be no more delays. The election process has started. Election Day will be on September 14,” Sumalipao told reporters here.

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 6 May 2026) — After a long delay, the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have officially begun.

Nine candidates from Serbisyong Inklusibo-Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP), led by Princess Pala Amera Lanto Gandamra, filed their COCs before a rousing crowd at the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol gym.

Gandamra is the wife of Majul Gandamra, vice mayor of Marawi City.

Their rivals from the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) were absent, with none of their candidates appearing during Monday’s filing.

Sumalipao said UBJP officials informed him that the group’s candidates plan to file their COCs on the last day, May 7, pending accreditation as a political party by the Comelec.

If the Comelec en banc grants the UBJP political party status, its candidates can run under the party; otherwise, they may still file as independent candidates, he said.

He added that the poll body is expected to resolve the party’s accreditation before May 7.

The UBJP has yet to be officially registered as a political party after several groups filed opposition petitions before the Comelec.

Princess Pala Amera Gamdamra files her candidacy to represent the district of Marawi City in the BARMM parliament. Princess is the wife of Marawi Vice Mayor (and former mayor) Majul Gandamra, who is seated behind her with their daughter. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Sumalipao said a disqualification petition filed by Sahaludin Panambulan remains pending before the Comelec.

He said the petition accuses the UBJP — considered the political wing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) — of violating the Omnibus Election Code by allegedly displaying armed mujahideen fighters during assemblies.

The MILF signed a landmark peace agreement with the Philippine government in 2014, ending decades of conflict and paving the way for the creation of the BARMM.

“We will work to secure a 9-0 victory in Lanao del Sur,” said Mohammad Khalid Adiong, Lanao del Sur vice governor and president of the SIAP party.

Adiong said SIAP has formed alliances with the Bangsamoro Grand Alliance, led by Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, and the Bangsamoro Federal Party of Naguib Sinarimbo for the September 14 elections.

He said he does not expect any single group to dominate the 80-seat BARMM parliament after the polls.

“That is why alliances are important for any group that hopes to lead the BARMM parliament,” Adiong said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)