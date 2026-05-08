Bangsamoro Federalist Party claims it has support of most mayors in 4 provinces

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 8 May) — The Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) claimed it has obtained the support of most mayors in the provinces of Basilan, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Tawi-Tawi for the first ever regional parliamentary elections on September 14 this year.

Supporters of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party mass outside the Bangsamoro Government Center on Thursday, 7 May 2026, last day of filing of COCs for the regional parliamentary elections on 14 September 2026. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

BFP president Tomanda Andok said they have the support of 10 out of 11 mayors in Basilan, 11 out of 12 municipal mayors in Maguindanao del Norte, 23 out of 24 mayors in Maguindanao del Sur, and 10 out of 11 mayors in Tawi-Tawi.

The party also claimed it has the backing of 101 out of 102 barangay chairs in Marawi City.

Citing these numbers, the BFP is seeking to be recognized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as the dominant majority regional party.

The dominant party status will mean privileges like the right to appoint official watchers at every polling place and canvassing center, and priority in receiving the sixth copy of election returns and the 11th copy of the certificate of canvass.

According to the Comelec, a weighted system based on Resolution No. 10094 and new parliamentary guidelines will be used to determine the status.

The criteria include: capacity to file a complete slate for party-list, district, and sectoral seats; a strong presence and leadership across the entire region; track record (party history and performance in previous elections; and number of incumbent officials.

BFP candidates across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM) simultaneously filed their certificates of candidacy on Thursday, the last day of filing.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BFP spokesperson, said the party is taking proactive steps to ensure the election remains a democratic exercise rather than a source of conflict.

Sinarimbo said the party leadership has issued clear directives to its members and commanders to maintain order and avoid violence.

“We can only control ourselves. I think the commanders are already instructing their people—this is just an election,” he said. “As our party president said, we built a party, not a religion. There should be no fighting here because this is just a party. It shouldn’t be something you kill for or die for.”

He cited that the primary management strategy is ensuring that supporters understand the nature of the contest. “We made sure people understand this is politics; this is about getting votes. This is not about killing. We will not go there.”

Supporters of various political parties carrying party flags and colors gathered at several filing centers to accompany the candidates as they submitted their documents to the Comelec.

In Cotabato City, supporters converged near the Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC).

According to City Police Director Col Jibin Bongcayao, around 15,000 to 20,000 supporters gathered outside the BGC during the filing, which remained orderly all throughout. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)