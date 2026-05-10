Angcao  assumes as new commander of 4th Infantry Division 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 10 May 2026) – The 4th Infantry Division (4ID) has a new commander.

Philippine Army Chief Antonio Nafarrete flew in Saturday afternoon to install Major General Marlon Angcao as 4ID commander, replacing Brigadier General Seigfred Tubalado whom he installed as acting chief last April 29.

Nafarrete said the appointment paper for Angcao as commander of the 7,000-strong 4ID was delayed in Malacañang, hence the designation of Tubalado as acting commander

He said the move was necessary to ensure there is no vacuum in the 4th ID leadership.

Major General Marlon Angcao (L) is the new commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan de Oro City, replacing Brig. Gen. Seigfred Tubalado (R) who was installed as acting chief on April 29. Photo supplied. By 4ID DPAO

“We were left with no choice, and it was a good thing General Tubalado agreed to serve as acting 4ID commander, even for a short time,” Nafarrete told officers during the change-of-command ceremony held at the Division Officers’ Club last Saturday.

Tubalado replaced Major General Michele Anayron, his classmate from the Philippine Military Academy’s “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992, who retired from the military service.

Angcao was the Philippine Army Assistant Chief of Staff for operations at its headquarters before he was picked to lead the 4th ID.

He was the former commander of the 1003rd Army Brigade in Davao City and a member of the PMA “Maalab Class” of 1993. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)