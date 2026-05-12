Alleged NPA leader killed; another suspected rebel wounded, captured

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews/12 May 2026)—The military announced that they have killed yet another alleged New People’s Army (NPA) leader and captured another following a gunfight in Sitio Casting, Barangay Bayan, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur Monday, 11 May.

According to Maj. Reymar S. Inotao, Civil-Military Operations (CMO) officer of the 401st Infantry Brigade, troops from the 75th Infantry Battalion and the 3rd Special Forces Battalion engaged suspected members of the NPA operating under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) in the hinterland area of Barangay Bayan.

Killed during the encounter was Edilberto Daval, also known by the aliases “Bong,” “Waco,” and “Bill.” The military identified him as the 2nd Deputy Secretary of the Executive Committee of NEMRC and Commanding Officer of the Regional Operations Command (ROC)-NEMRC.

The body of the alleged NPA leader Edilberto Daval, also known by the aliases ‘Bong’, ‘Waco’, and ‘Bill’ at the encounter site. Photo from the 401st Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army

His body was reportedly recovered near the encounter site and was later brought to Arpilleda Funeral Homes.

The military also confirmed the capture of a wounded alleged NPA member identified as Jaymark Bada Lamela, alias “Miggy” or “Migz,” who the military said is a security member of ROC-NEMRC.

Lamela was brought to Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.

Government forces also recovered one Tavor TAR-21 assault rifle and one R4 rifle from the encounter site.

Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera, Acting Commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, said they are appealing to the remaining members of the armed group to surrender and to avail of the government’s reintegration programs. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)