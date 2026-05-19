A timeline of the Cheryl Sarate case through the Philippine Justice System

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews/19 Maye 2026)– Nearly 20 years after 16-year-old University of Southeastern Philippines student Cheryl Sarate died from burns suffered during a campus beauty pageant in Davao City, the Supreme Court En Banc upheld the university’s liability for negligence that led to her death.

In a 46-page decision promulgated on November 25, 2025 and uploaded to the Supreme Court website on May 14, 2026, the Court ordered USeP and its former officials to pay ₱6.45 million in damages and indemnity to Cheryl’s parents, Antonio and Rosita Sarate, citing the school’s failure to exercise proper diligence and adequate fire safety measures.

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The ruling reinforced the legal duty of schools to exercise “special parental authority” over students and underscored institutional accountability for safety failures during school-related activities.

How did it last that long? Below is a timeline of how the Sarate case moved through the Philippine justice system:

July 20, 2006 — Beauty Pageant Fire Incident at USeP

The Guild of English Students (Guild), a recognized student organization of the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP), organized the “Lady and Lord of Utopia” beauty pageant inside the university social hall in Davao City. Cheryl Sarate, 16, a first-year Bachelor of Arts major in English student from Calinan District, joined the competition.

The organizers constructed a T-shaped runway lined with 12 lighted candles placed inside brown paper bags decorated with crepe paper lantern designs. Some lights inside the hall were switched off to highlight the candlelight effect.

Cheryl wore a “snow fairy” costume made of highly flammable materials, including cotton balls glued to plastic cellophane typically used as book covers, rolled cotton attached to her blouse, feathers sewn along the hem of her skirt, and tie-wire structures supporting portions of the outfit.

While posing on the runway, her gown caught fire. She attempted to extinguish the flames using her bare hands, but the fire rapidly spread across her costume. As the flames intensified, Cheryl jumped toward the audience area and screamed for help before collapsing. Fellow students eventually extinguished the fire.

Witnesses later recalled that no faculty member actively supervised the event aside from those serving as judges, students could not recall seeing fire extinguishers inside the venue, and the ambulance arrived around 30 minutes after the incident. Despite the fire incident, the pageant later resumed.

July 23, 2006 — Cheryl Sarate Dies

Three days after the incident, Cheryl died in the hospital due to:

“cardiac arrest due to septic shock, the antecedent cause is secondary to flame burn 80% total body surface area involving face, neck, anterior chest, back both upper and lower extremities.”

After July 23, 2006 — Civil Case for Damages Filed Before the RTC

Cheryl’s parents, Antonio and Rosita Sarate, filed a civil action for damages against USeP, university administrators and officers, and the Guild, alleging negligence in supervising student activities, implementing fire and safety measures, permitting the use of candles during the pageant, and failing to prepare for foreseeable emergencies.

October 7, 2014 — RTC Finds USeP Officials Liable

After trial, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 in Davao City ruled that USeP officials and faculty adviser Professor Catherine Roble were jointly and severally liable for Cheryl’s death.

The RTC found that Professor Catherine Roble failed to supervise the student organizers, that no adequate fire safety precautions were implemented during the event, that the social hall lacked emergency preparedness, and that university officials failed to ensure the safe use of university facilities.

The court ruled that Cheryl’s death was the “direct and natural sequence” of the defendants’ negligent acts. It ordered the payment of ₱50,000 in civil indemnity, ₱200,000 in exemplary damages, ₱500,000 in moral damages, and attorney’s fees equivalent to 20% of the total award.

After October 7, 2014 — USeP Files Motion for Partial Reconsideration

The University filed a Motion for Partial Reconsideration before the RTC. The motion questioned the liability of the University and its officials.

December 22, 2014 — RTC Partially Reverses Itself

The RTC granted the University’s Motion for Partial Reconsideration. The modified ruling absolved USeP and its officials from liability and declared only Professor Catherine Roble liable for the incident.

After December 22, 2014 — Sarate Spouses File Appeal

Antonio and Rosita Sarate appealed the RTC’s modified ruling before the Court of Appeals. They argued that the event was effectively authorized by the University, that school officials collectively failed to exercise due diligence, and that the University remained responsible for activities conducted within campus premises.

August 31, 2018 — Court of Appeals Reinstates USeP Liability

The Court of Appeals reversed the RTC modification order and reinstated the original October 7, 2014 RTC decision holding USeP and its officials liable.

The Court of Appeals ruled that the beauty pageant was effectively an authorized university activity because it was held within university premises and allowed to proceed by university guards and personnel. It also found that the adviser failed to supervise the activity and that the University failed to implement adequate fire safety measures.

The CA also noted that the University failed to prove it exercised proper diligence.

After August 31, 2018 — USeP Files Motion for Reconsideration

The University filed a Motion for Reconsideration before the Court of Appeals. USeP maintained that the beauty pageant was allegedly unauthorized and that there was insufficient basis to hold the University liable.

May 23, 2019 — CA Denies Reconsideration

The Court of Appeals denied the University’s Motion for Reconsideration.

2019 — Petition for Review Filed Before the Supreme Court

USeP and its officials elevated the case to the Supreme Court through a Petition for Review on Certiorari under Rule 45, arguing that the beauty pageant was not an authorized school activity and that the Court of Appeals erred in holding the University liable.

In their comment, the Sarate spouses argued that the petition improperly raised factual issues under Rule 45 and maintained that Cheryl’s death resulted from negligent supervision and safety failures by university officials.

November 25, 2025 — Supreme Court En Banc Affirms Liability

In a 46-page En Banc decision written by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the Supreme Court denied the University’s petition and affirmed the liability of USeP and its officials.

The Court found “collective negligence” among school officials for failing to “exercise due diligence in taking safety measures to ensure that no unfortunate incident would happen for those who would use its facilities.” It ruled that schools exercise special parental authority over students, that the pageant was effectively authorized, that the University failed to exercise proper diligence, and that the school lacked adequate fire safety and emergency preparedness.

The Court also emphasized that “the value of a human being is immeasurable. It is priceless” but stressed that the law still requires compensation for wrongful death.

Final Damages Awarded

The Supreme Court ordered USeP and its former officials to pay a total of:

₱6,450,000 to Cheryl’s parents as indemnity and damages.

The Court also increased exemplary damages to ₱1 million due to the gravity of the negligence involved.

May 14, 2026 — Decision Uploaded on Supreme Court Website

Although promulgated on November 25, 2025, the Supreme Court decision was uploaded to the Court’s website on May 14, 2026, nearly 20 years after the fatal incident.

From the July 20, 2006 fire incident to the public release of the Supreme Court ruling in May 2026, the Sarate case spanned nearly 20 years through the Philippine judicial system. (MindaNews)