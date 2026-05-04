4 alleged NPA rebels yield in Caraga region

NPA rebels somewhere in Caraga Region. MindaNews file photo

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 18 May 2026) – Four alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) operating under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) surrendered to government forces in separate operations in Caraga region.

Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera, Acting Commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade said Eusebio “Silvio” Gultiano Peru, also known as Lee/Pitong/Tarzan/Carpo, surrendered on May 16. He was identified by the military as a security unit member of the Regional Operations Command (ROC)-NEMRC.

Aynera said the surrender was a joint effort of the 75th Infantry Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Battalion, Provincial Intelligence Unit of Surigao del Sur, and the Municipal Police Station of Marihatag, Surigao del Sur.

He said Peru was involved in the May 11 encounter in Sitio Casting, Barangay Bayan, Marihatag that killed Edilberto Daval, also known by the aliases “Bong,” “Waco,” and “Bill.”

The military alleged that Daval was the 2nd deputy secretary of the NEMRC executive committee and commanding officer of the ROC-NEMRC.

Peru later disclosed the location of a concealed firearms, leading to the recovery of an R4 rifle with six rounds of ammunition in Barangay Bayan.

Earlier, on May 15, two alleged NPA members, Lovilito Lamela alias “Bero/Hapon” and Gina Sawan alias “LG”, surrendered to government forces, leading to the recovery of an AK47 rifle, a rifle grenade, a scope, and three rifle magazines.

Meanwhile, the 29th Infantry Battalion said another alleged rebel, Cheryl Tremidal Neniel alias “Melon/Cry-Cry/Archie,” also surrendered at the battalion headquarters in Barangay Del Pilar, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

Aynera said the series of surrenders reflects the continued weakening of the armed movement in Caraga.

During a press conference on May 12 at the 401st Infantry Brigade headquarters in Barangay Awa, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, the military officials claimed that only six NPA members under the NEMRC has remained in the region. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)