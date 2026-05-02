2 new P500-M bridges enhance linkage between southwestern and northern Mindanao

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 11 May)– Two newly-constructed parallel bridges in Cotabato province worth nearly P500 million are now passable to traffic, further strengthening connectivity and movement of people, goods and services between Regions 10 and 12.

Cotabato Governor Emmylou Taliño Mendoza said the launching of the new bridges in Carmen and Kabacan last week is another long overdue milestone.

“These projects strengthen inter-provincial connectivity between Bukidnon and Cotabato, and enhance inter-regional access across Mindanao,” she said in her speech.

“These bridges will improve mobility, expand regional access and make transportation more efficient and convenient,” she added.

The Carmen Parallel Bridge in Carmen, North Cotabato was opened to the public on May 4, 2026. DPWH-12 photo











Mendoza, also the chairperson of the Regional Development Council – Region 12, said the new facilities would support stronger and more inclusive economic growth between southwestern and northern Mindanao.

The newly completed bridges are located along the Bukidnon–Cotabato Road, a vital national secondary highway linking Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) and Region 10 (Northern Mindanao).

The Lumayong Parallel Bridge in Kabacan town, spanning 180 meters, was completed at a cost of P233.483 million, while the Carmen Parallel Bridge in Carmen municipality, measuring 240 meters, costs P266.376 million. Funded through multi-phase allocations under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2020 and FY 2024, the projects represent a combined government investment of P499.86 million.

Cayamombao Dia, Department of Public Works and Highways – Region 12 director, said the bridges were completed with the close coordination of the agency with the local government units.

She noted that the infrastructure development was constructed in response to the community’s needs and aligned with long term regional development goals.

According to the RDC-12, the new bridges are expected to deliver substantial benefits to key sectors such as agriculture, trade, and tourism, providing faster and more reliable transport of goods and services.

The municipalities of Carmen and Kabacan, identified as strategic growth centers in Cotabato province, are anticipated to experience increased economic activity and investment due to improved accessibility, the development policy-making body stated.

Built using durable materials and modern engineering standards, the bridges are designed to withstand heavy traffic loads and adverse weather conditions, ensuring long term resilience and usability, RDC-12 said.

Romel Patrick Tanghal, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development-12 OIC director, said the new parallel bridges will create greater opportunities for trade and investment in the region.

Aside from Cotabato, also called North Cotabato, Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)