108 loose firearms in 4 Lanao del Sur towns turned over to authorities

TARAKA, Lanao del Sur (MindaNews / 21 May 2026) — A total of 108 loose firearms from four municipalities in Lanao del Sur were turned over to authorities through the government’s Small And Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program during ceremonies at the town gymnasium here on Wednesday.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Mel Senen Sarmiento speaking during the turnover ceremony in Taraka, Lanao del Sur. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento, head of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), led other government and military officials in accepting the firearms, which include sniper and assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, heavy and light machine guns, and pistols.

The SALW, which is managed by the OPAPRU, is a program aimed at reducing and regulating loose firearms in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Municipalities that participated in the turnover ceremony were Mulondo, Tamparan, Lumba Bayabao, and Taraka.

Brig. Gen. Billy O. dela Rosa, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade, said that several other municipalities in Lanao del Sur have participated in the SALW by facilitating the voluntary surrender of undocumented and unregistered firearms. He said that as of May 19, a total of 588 loose firearms have already been turned over to his brigade, which has jurisdiction over Lanao del Sur.

The process of eliminating the tools of violence and reduction of loose firearms, he said, runs parallel with the settlement of ridó, or community-based conflict, which is common in many parts of BARMM.

“We are also addressing the root cause of the conflict through dialogue in cooperation and strong partnership with the [local government units], traditional and religious leaders and stakeholders,” Dela Rosa added.

Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento accepts a firearm from Taraka Mayor Nashiba Gandamra-Sumagayan. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Sarmiento, in his speech, cited the case of Vietnam, which was at war for two decades, the conflict ending on April 30,1975.

While its economy suffered during the war, the secretary said it flourished gradually when peace reigned. “The secret is sustainable peace,” he noted, adding that Vietnam eventually surpassed the Philippines’ economy.

“That’s why if we want to achieve development, let us look at Vietnam as a model,” Sarmiento said in Filipino. “Let us end internal conflict and let us help in the development because hunger can’t be solved by war, nor by politics. It can be solved only by the economy,” he added.

Taraka Mayor Nashiba Gandamra-Sumagayan said they are doing their share of attaining peace by helping the farmers with their produce, which the LGU buys at “a very reasonable price.” She said the town has its own state-of-the-art rice mill and a solar-powered irrigation to sustain production. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)