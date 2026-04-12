Zambo mayor offers P500K reward for arrest of killers of Lebanese and his wife

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) — The mayor here is offering a reward of half a million pesos for the arrest of two men behind the killing of a foreigner and his wife in an early dawn robbery-murder incident early Friday morning.

In his social media page, Mayor Khymer Olaso said he is using his personal money to solicit the cooperation of residents who can pinpoint the location of the two suspects, whose faces were clearly captured in a surveillance camera video inside the victims’ internet store.



The CCTV footage shows the two suspects entered Zahra Digital Printing and Internet Cafe past 5 in the morning of April 10. The café was manned by Fahed Adib Hamdam, 57, a Lebanese, and his 53 year-old Filipina wife Annora Isnain Hamdam.



The footage shows that while one of the suspects appeared to be transacting with the couple, his companion brought out a gun and proceeded to shoot at the victims.

Police investigators recovered a 45 cal pistol outside the internet and printing shop owned by a Lebanese and his Filipina wife who were shot dead by two assailants early Friday morning, 10 April 2026. Authorities have yet to determine how much was stolen by the suspects from the store. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Annora sustained gunshot wounds on her back and hips, while Fahed managed to run after the fleeing perpetrators despite getting hit on his chest. Fahed tackled the suspects outside the store that resulted in a few moments of commotion, catching the attention of owners or workers of other stores that were open early. The two assailants however managed to escape on board a single motorcycle, leaving their gun and helmet behind.



Fahed was rushed to the Zamboanga City Medical Center where he expired, while Annora was declared dead on the spot.

Police investigators recovered five empty shells, a 45cal pistol, and its magazine outside the store.

On Saturday night, authorities found the motorcycle used by the suspects as their get-away vehicle in the coastal village of Barangay Manicahan.

The Hamdam couple’s killing is the second shooting incident this month and the 21st since January.



Olaso said most of the suspects involved in earlier shooting incidents have been charged before the court. He convened the City Peace and Order Council to reiterate his order to the police to intensify vigilance and initiate proactive measures to prevent more crimes from happening.

Meanwhile, Councilor Frederick Atilano, chair of the City Council Committee on Peace and Order said at least 60 CCTV cameras procured by the LGU are set to arrive in the coming days.

“Este camera puede man detect mga plate number del mga vehiculo o motorsiclo. High tech ya kita ahora, si tiene pasa maga motorsiclo envuelto na crimen, hinde mas deficil para na maga otoridad identifica con el plate number” (These cameras can detect plate numbers of vehicles or motorcycles. We are going high-tech, should there be motorcycles involved in crimes, the police will be able to identify the plate numbers immediately, Atilano said. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)



Police investigators recover a 45 cal pistol outside the internet and printing shop owned by a Lebanese and his Filipina wife who were shot dead by two assailants. Authorities have yet to determine how much was stolen by the suspects from the store,