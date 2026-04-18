Women in BARMM call for fuller, more inclusive decommissioning

Participants to the workshop point out what they call gaps in the implementation of the decommissioning process. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 18 April) — Women in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Thursday called for the complete delivery of socioeconomic support for former combatants, saying gaps in implementation continue to undermine the decommissioning process.

Decommissioning, part of the normalization track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), refers to the process of transitioning former combatants into civilian life. This includes the turnover of weapons to the Independent Decommissioning Body created by the Philippine government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and the provision of socioeconomic packages that include cash assistance, access to health insurance, scholarships, and livelihood support, among others.

The process is seen as a key component of sustaining peace in the Bangsamoro region.

At the “Women’s Pathways to Peace: Building consensus on recommendations for a roadmap on CAB Implementation” workshop organized by WEAct 1325, participants representing different areas of BARMM emphasized the need for the complete delivery of packages, noting that some former combatants have yet to receive full assistance.

WEAct 1325 is a national network of women advocating for the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

One participant pointed to mismatched assistance on the ground. “Hindi nakakuha ng cash assistance, pero ang binigay sa kanila, for example, mga oven,” she said. “Wala naman silang training on how to bake.” ([They] did not receive cash assistance, but were instead given, for example, ovens, when they don’t have any training on how to bake.)

Support, according to participants, must be complete and aligned with the beneficiaries’ actual skills and needs, rather than being delivered in fragmented and impractical ways.

They called for a stronger monitoring and evaluation system to track the status of the normalization process, as well as more frequent coordination between the national government and civil society groups.

Beyond assistance, participants further proposed expanding the role of women in community security, including the organization of women-led watch groups composed of former women combatants to respond to gender-based violence, and the increase of women’s participation in local peacekeeping teams.

The participants also pushed for proposals for stronger political representation, including the passage of a regional Gender and Development Code, and increased women’s participation in the Bangsamoro Parliament. Some proposed that up to 30 to 40 percent of seats be held by women.

In March 2025, the number of women in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) dropped from 16 Members of Parliament (MPs) out of 80 in BTA 1 and BTA 2 (or 20%), to only 10 in BTA 3 or (12.5%).

One group of participants emphasized that this inclusion must go beyond token representation. “Meaningful participation means women are heard, respected, and also have a real power to influence decisions; not just including for appearance,” a representative spoke.

The participants at the workshop also underscored the importance of sustainable livelihood programs, as well as the transformation of former MILF camps into development centers, where women can actively take part in decision-making.

These calls came amid ongoing challenges across both the normalization and political tracks under the CAB, including delays in the rollout of assistance and questions surrounding the status of decommissioning. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)