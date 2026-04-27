VP Sara’s husband files criminal complaints against lawmakers, BSP, AMLC officials

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/27 April) – Lawyer Mans Carpio, husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, filed on Monday criminal complaints against members of the House Committee on Justice, including top officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), for releasing alleged bank transactions of the couple during a clarificatory hearing on impeachment complaints last April 22.

The complaints were filed by Carpio himself, accompanied by his counsel, lawyer Peter Danao, at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City.

The respondents to the complaints were BSP governor Eli M. Remolona Jr, AMLC executive director Ronel U. Buenaventura, and Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville R. Luistro who chairs the Committee on Justice, along with Akbayan Partylist Representatives Percival Cendaña and Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, and Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Partylist Representative Leila M. De Lima.

Screenshot of the Committee on Justice of the House of Representative’s impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Z. Duterte last 22 April 2026.

The complaints alleged that the release of the bank transactions, which were allegedly traced to the spouses’ bank accounts, violated Section 8-A in relation to Section 14 of R.A. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), as amended by R.A. 11521; violation of Section 2 in relation to Section 5 of R.A. 1405, or the Bank Secrecy Law; and violation of Section 32(b) of R.A. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act.

Contrary to the lawmakers’ position that an impeachment proceeding constitutes an exception, Danao told reporters that the law provides no exception to the prohibition against the disclosure of bank information.

He argued that Section 8-A prohibits AMLC from disclosing any information it has obtained from banks.

Section 8-A provides that “AMLC and its Secretariat shall securely protect information received or processed and shall not reveal, in any manner, any information known to them by reason of their office.”

“What does ‘in any manner’ mean? It means in any way or method. The AMLC is not allowed to release information,” he said, referring to the clarificatory hearing of the Committee on Justice.

Danao said the Committee should not have involved Carpio in the controversy, emphasizing that Carpio is a private individual and not part of the impeachment proceedings against Duterte.

He said they wrote AMLC on April 16 to warn against the release of any bank information before the House Committee on Justice.

The Committee will resume impeachment proceedings on April 29, during which it is expected to decide whether to unseal the box containing the couple’s income tax returns from the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Danao said Carpio denied having various transactions totaling P6,771,222,712 traced to his and his wife’s bank accounts between 2006 and 2025.

According to Buenaventura, AMLC documented a total of 630 covered transactions and 33 suspicious transactions linked to the spouses’ bank accounts.

Of these transactions, Buenaventura said the council documented 313 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 17 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) involving a total of P3,772,760,972.48 linked to the Vice President’s bank accounts, while 317 CTRs and 16 STRs involving P2,998,466,740 were linked to her husband’s bank accounts.

He said the amount of inflow, or amounts deposited into Duterte’s accounts, totaled P1,832,539,360.45, while the outflows, or amounts withdrawn, reached P1,211,365,529.75.

For Duterte’s husband, the council flagged P2,592,904,434.24 of inflows and P343,315,781 of outflows.

Buenaventura said the Duterte spouses’ total inflows reached P4,425,443,794.95, while total outflows were P1,552,681,310.82. The council also reported an undetermined inflow and outflow of P791,102,607, he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)