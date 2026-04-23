VP Sara denies having billions in the banks

Vice President Sara Duterte is still a no-show during the continuation of the hearing by the House committee on justice of the impeachment complaints against her on April 22, 2026. Screengrab of HOR video on YouTube

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) – Saying her money comes from legitimate sources, Vice President Sara Duterte denied reports from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) that billions of pesos in transactions were traced to her bank accounts and those of her husband, Manases Carpio.

Duterte issued the statement a day after the House committee on justice resumed its hearing proper on the impeachment complaints on April 22, during which resource persons from the Office of the Ombudsman and AMLC disclosed details of her statements of assets and liabilities (SALNs) from 2007 to 2024, and alleged covered and suspicious transactions linked to the couple’s bank accounts.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV also alleged that the Vice President and certain members of the Duterte family received P181,653,487.36 from businessman Samuel Uy.

“My answer to all the attacks is simple. My service record is clean; I have never had any case involving the misuse of public funds. All my properties and money have been declared in my SALN. Every centavo comes from legitimate sources and is supported by proper documentation,” Duterte said in Filipino.

The Vice President said Trillanes has been peddling the same “incredible” story for a decade, and that nothing has changed in his narrative since 2016.

She accused the former senator of receiving support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

She also accused members of the House of Representatives of receiving cash in suitcases and disregarding constitutional limits in the conduct of impeachment proceedings.

She said the real thieves don’t put money in banks but in suitcases, referring to the controversial flood control projects where public funds were allegedly siphoned off to officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, in collusion with lawmakers and construction firms.

Duterte questioned the timing of the Commission on Audit’s (COA) issuances, saying they appear to be released in a manner that conveniently aligns with political attacks.

The COA earlier ordered the Vice President to return P375 million in confidential funds, in addition to the P73 million it had disallowed, raising the total amount to be returned to P448 million.

The Vice President called out the AMLC officials “who remain silent and refuse to clarify that there have been no findings of violations of anti-money laundering laws” and maintained that the billions of pesos traced to their bank accounts are untrue.

The AMLC, meanwhile, documented various transactions amounting to P6,771,222,712 traced to the bank accounts of Duterte and her husband Carpio, covering the period from 2006 to 2025.

AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura disclosed that the AMLC flagged a total of 630 covered transactions and 33 suspicious transactions linked to the spouses’ bank accounts.

Of the total flagged transactions, Buenaventura said the council documented 313 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 17 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) involving a total amount of P3,772,760,972.48 linked to the Vice President’s bank accounts, while 317 CTRs and 16 STRs involving P2,998,466,740 were linked to her husband’s.

He said the amount of inflow, or amounts deposited into Duterte’s accounts, totaled P1,832,539,360.45, while the outflows, or amounts withdrawn, reached P1,211,365,529.75.

For Duterte’s husband, the council flagged P2,592,904,434.24 of inflows and P343,315,781 of outflows.

Buenaventura said the Duterte spouses’ total inflows reached P4,425,443,794.95, while total outflows were P1,552,681,310.82.

The council also reported an undetermined inflow and outflow of P791,102,607, he said.

Duterte believed that the successive allegations and cases against her began after she resigned as Education secretary, when she refused to sign the agency’s budget that she said she could not defend before the people.

Before she was elected vice president in 2022, Duterte served as vice mayor of Davao City from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and 2016 to 2022.

Based on her SALNs released by the Office of the Ombudsman, Duterte’s total assets amounted to P98 million, with liabilities of P9.950 million, resulting in a net worth of P88.5 million as of 2024.

Duterte did not declare cash on hand/cash in bank from 2019 to 2024. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)