Village official, 12 year-old among 3 killed in joint AFP-PNP operation

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/24 April)– Three persons were killed in an early morning law enforcement operation by the police and military personnel in Barangay Sinunuc, Thursday, 23 April 2026.

In a phone interview, Police Regional Office-9 Spokesperson PMaj Shellamie Chang said the operation was jointly initiated by the Mindanao Area Police Intelligence Office and 9th Intelligence and Security Unit of the AFP following months of surveillance.

Chang said the operatives were supposed to serve warrants of arrest for four counts of murder against Saddam Siddik, allegedly a member of Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf Group from Basilan, after Siddik was sighted in Sittio Alas-as in Barangay Sinunuc.

One of the three killed in a joint police and military operation early Thursday, 23 April 2026, in Zamboanga City is prepared for burial by relatives acoording to Islamic tradition. The fatalities, including 12 year-old Salam Aradais Alfad, were slain as police and military operatives were in the process of serving an arrest warrant. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

PMaj Chang said at 1:30 am, the police knocked on the door of the subject and introduced themselves as members of the AFP and PNP. However two unidentified men allegedly opened fire prompting operatives “to implement necessary measures to defend themselves.”

Security operatives went in the house and saw three persons dead and two female wounded. Authorities identified the fatalities as Jerry Indan Alfad, his nephew Rayyan Hassan Alfad, and 12-year old Salam Aradais Alfad. An 18-year old daughter, identified as Mislie Aradais Alfad, and another sister were slightly injured.

The police presented an M16 rifle and a hand grenade which they allegedly recovered from the victims’ house.

Family and relatives of the victims, however, are crying foul, saying the victims were not involved in any illegal activities. They say it is impossible for their relatives to own a gun. They believe these were planted by the operatives as evidence to make their operation look legitimate.

In an interview, Mohammad Asiri Alfad, third child of Jerry said, he was playing a mobile game om his phone when he heard the first burst of fire. His cousin Rayyan was awakened by the noise.

Mohammad said, more gunshots were heard but he did not see who was firing as it was dark. But several men were instructing them to go out of the house.

“Sabi ko kay Rayyan labas na kami kahit alam ko may tama na siya noon (I told Rayyan that we should go out even when I knew he was already wounded),” Mohammad recounted.

“Sa labas tinali nila kamay ko ng cable tie. Pinilit ko sarili ko, sabi ko mag relax lang ako, sumunod lang ako kahit takot ako masyado. Tapos narinig ko pinsan ko humihingi ng medic (Outside they tied my hands with cable tie. I told myself to relax even though I was already very afraid. And then I heard my cousin asking for a medic),” Mohammad said.

Mohammad said, medical personnel arrived after an hour but his cousin, father, and younger brother were already dead.

Police members later on went in their house and searched the rooms. Mohammad was surprised when later the authorities claimed they recovered a firearm and grenade from their residence.

“Yung armalite nakalagay na sa pinsan ko. Di nga yun marunong magbaril. Tapos may granada daw (The Armalite was beside my cousin. He didn’t even know how to handle a rifle. And he supposedly had a grenade),” Mohammad said.

“Tapos most wanted person daw Papa ko. Twenty years siya nag serve as Barangay Lupon, di siya magtatagal sa barangay kung ganun siya (They said my Papa was Most Wanted. He served twenty years in the Barangay Lupon. He wouldn’t have lasted long in the barangay if he was as they say),” he said.

Sinunuc Barangay Chairperson Pilarica Ledesma confirmed that Jerry Alfad had been a member of the Barangay Lupon, or the village mediation council, for many years.

“I personally know the person, sabe yo no debe mata con ele. I was in shock, siguro debe antes sila opera, hace gad enbuenamente de ila intel. Baka mistaken identity ese (I personally know the person, he should not have been killed. I was in shock, I think they should validate their intel information. This might be a case of mistaken identity), Ledesma said.

Ledesma revealed that when she went inside the victims’ residence after the incident, the bodies of Jerry and his 12 year old son were on their bed.

“Ya mira yo na cuarto si Jerry, su anak aquel dose anios acustao sila na kama, siguro ta durmi, si Jerry de brief lang. De suyu hija, na other room, un SK Kagawad pati otro hija. Pero ok ya sila (I saw Jerry and his 12-year old son in their room on their bed, probably they were sleeping. Jerry was just in his underwear. His daughter, an SK Kagawad and the other daughter was in the other room, but they are okay now),” Ledesma said

Police Regional Office-9 PBGen Edwin Quilates has ordered an investigation into the operation to determine possible lapses committed by the operatives.

PMaj Chang said, this will be determined through the footage taken by the operatives’ body-worn cameras.

Meanwhile, the victims were laid to rest this afternoon following Islamic tradition.

The family is calling for justice and transparency in the investigation.

“Nalaman ko lang na may warrant dun na sa police station kanina. Tapos hindi pala correct. Ano yun, guessing guessing lang sila (I only found out about the warrant at the police station. So were they just guessing),” Mohammad cried. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)