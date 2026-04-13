US ship unloaded military equipment when it docked at CDO port last month, report says

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/13 April) – An American military newspaper reported that the US Navy ship which docked at the Macabalan port last month unloaded heavy combat equipment as part of the United States’ strategy to preposition military assets in the southern Philippines.

The equipment, which included Humvees, a four-wheel-drive military truck, was offloaded from the American Military Sealift Command vessel USNS Sgt. William W. Seay at the Macabalan port on 14 March 2026.

The American cargo ship USNS Seay when it docked at the Macabalan Port in Cagayan de Oro City on 14 March 2026. MindaNews file photo by JB R. DEVEZA

The Stars and Stripes, published by the United States Department of Defense, reported that it was the first time the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force delivered heavy combat equipment to Mindanao for prepositioning in the southern Philippines.

The report said the operation required coordination with local military units and the Philippine Ports Authority.

Reached for comment, the Philippine Army 4th Infantry Division said it was fully aware of the offloading of the equipment ahead of the 2026 Balikatan Exercises, which involves about 10,000 troops from the United States, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines and are being held in Luzon this month.

Col. Ricky Canatoy, assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations of the 4th Infantry Division, said Article IV of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed in 2014 allows US forces to preposition equipment, fuel, and other logistics.

Canatoy said the equipment was later transported by commercial barges to Subic Bay, where it was distributed to waiting troops.

The arrival of US forces at Macabalan port and Lumbia Air Base last month had raised concerns among some residents who fear the city could be drawn into ongoing geopolitical conflicts involving the United States.

Lumbia Air Base is one of nine Philippine military facilities designated under EDCA for the yearly Balikatan military exercises. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)