Suspect in the killing of Lebanese businessman, wife caught

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/13 April)–A suspect in the robbery and killing Friday, 10 April, of a Lebanese businessman and his Filipina wife is now in police custody following his arrest in Barangay Subaan Lantawan, Basilan, early Monday morning, 13 April.

Cotamora Binasing, 21 years old, a native of Lantawan and suspected to be one of two perpetrators in the killing of Lebanese Fahed Hamdan and Anora Hamdan in Zamboanga City Friday, was arrested at around 12:05 AM on 13 April 2026 at the home of his grandmother.

Police investigators recover a 45 cal pistol outside the internet and printing shop owned by a Lebanese and his Filipina wife who were shot dead by two assailants early Friday morning, 10 April 2026. Authorities have yet to determine how much was stolen by the suspects from the store. MindaNews file photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

The arrest was conducted through the efforts of the Lantawan Municipal Police Station (MPS), the19th Special Forces Company, 6th Special Forces Battalion, and the Local Government Unit (LGU) under Lantawan Mayor Nasser Abubakar.

Binasing allegedly shot the Hamdan couple inside their printing and internet cafe at the corner of Sevilla Street and Pilar Street, this city, on early Friday morning between 5 to 6AM.

The Lebanese managed to fight back after his wife, who died on the spot, was shot. Bystanders were still able to bring the Lebanese to the hospital where he eventually died.

After the attack on the Hamdan couple, Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso put up a P500,000 reward for the arrest of the two alleged perpetrators whose likenesses were supposedly recorded by CCTV cameras inside the shop.

Following the arrest of Binasing, the Zamboanga City Mayor turned over P300,000 to the informants who tipped authorities on the whereabouts of one of the suspects.

Lantawan Vice Mayor Omaer Abubakar, who coordinated with the Lantawan MPS, said the suspect’s family has long lived in Zamboanga City and just hid and sought refuge in Lantawan, and that friends and those who saw the suspect in the Subaan village reported the suspect’s presence to his office. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)