Soccsksargen LGUs warned to brace for ‘super’ El Niño spell

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 28 April) – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has warned local government units (LGUs) and the public in Region 12 to prepare and brace for the impact of a possible “super” El Niño phenomenon, which was expected to hit the country from June to August and likely to persist until early 2027.

Rodrigo Sosmeña, OCD-Region 12 director, issued the warning as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recently raised its ENSO Alert and Warning System from El Niño Watch to El Niño Alert.

A photo of Barangay Tambler in General Santos City as it looked during a dry spell in 2019. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

He called on the LGUs and residents to take proactive and preventive measures to cushion the impact of a possible severe drought and rising temperature in the region.

“We are reminding our local government units to activate precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño,” Sosmeña said in a press briefing last week.

He stressed the need to conserve fuel and electricity, implementing measures to reduce agricultural impacts such as strategic water irrigation rationing, and preventing forest, grass, and urban fires by discouraging open burning.

He also reminded LGUs to address heat-related health risks, noting that heat index levels have been ranging from 37°C to 38°C in the region the past several days.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to remind our councils—from the regional down to the municipal and barangay levels—to stay prepared and responsive,” Sosmeña added.

According to the latest advisory from PAGASA issued on April 21 PAGASA, a dry condition has been prevailing over the Region 12 provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat.

Region 12 or Soccsksargen also includes North Cotabato but it is not on the dry condition list.

Dry condition means two consecutive months of below normal rainfall condition (21 to 60 percent reduction from average rainfall), PAGASA said.

There is no province in Region 12 that was included in the PAGASA list of areas currently experiencing a dry spell or a drought.

The state weather forecaster defines dry spell as three consecutive months of below normal rainfall condition (21 to 60 percent reduction from average rainfall).

Drought is defined as three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall condition (60 percent reduction from average rainfall).

John Pascual, Department of Agriculture-12 director, said the agency has prepared for the onslaught of El Niño, noting they have prepositioned drought-resistant seeds and fertilizers for distribution to farmers who will be affected by the phenomenon.

He added they have already mapped the areas expected to be hit hard by El Niño, which will be assisted with solar-powered irrigation systems, among others. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)