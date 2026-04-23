Services sector main driver of Davao Region’s economic performance in 2025

The Davao Region. Map courtesy of Google

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) – Davao Region’s economy grew by 5.1% in 2025, mainly driven by the services sector which registered a 6.9% growth, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao.

This made the region the fourth fastest-growing economy among 18 regions in the Philippines, PSA-Davao said.

The region’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) last year rode on the back of stronger services, industry, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors, Baby Jean P. Alid, PSA-Davao Region officer-in-charge, said during the news conference on the Regional Accounts of the Philippines at the Apo View Hotel Davao on Thursday.

She said the region’s economy in 2025 was valued at P1.14 trillion, up P55.69 billion from P1.08 trillion in 2024.

Alid added that the GRDP remained predominantly driven by services, contributing P707.15 billion or 62.1% to the region’s trillion-peso economy. This was followed by industry valued at P281.01 billion or a share of 24.7%, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing valued at P149.68 billion or 13.2% share of the overall GRDP.

The services sector expanded by 6.9% last year while the industry and agriculture grew by 2.% and 1.9%, respectively, according to her.

“The agriculture, forestry, and fishing rebounded by 1.89% growth from a negative 0.4% recorded in 2024,” she said.

Davao Region’s economic growth performance remained above the national gross domestic product’s, estimated at 4.40% in 2025.

Rounding up the top-performing regions were Western Visayas, which posted a GRDP growth of 6.4%; Caraga with 5.704%; and Negros Island Region with 6.699%. Meanwhile, the Bicol Region recorded the lowest growth at 0.5% during the same period.

The GRDP measures the economic performance of a region. It covers the value of goods and services produced in the region in a given period of time.

The top three industries that recorded the fastest growth were public administration and defense; compulsory social security at 13.4%; human health and social work activity, 9.8%; transportation and storage, 8.2%, according to a briefer released by PSA. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)