Madriaga says he disposed of P125 million OVP confi funds in “less than 24 hours” as instructed by VP

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/14 April) – A witness in the impeachment proceedings of Vice President Sara Duterte said the Office of the Vice President(OVP) did not fully utilize the P125 million confidential funds in 2022 in 11 days—the OVP did so in less than 24 hours.

“I read from several media reports that the one hundred twenty-five million pesos (P125,000,000.00) OVP confidential funds in 2022 were reportedly utilized in just eleven (11) days. This is wrong because I personally disposed the money in less than twenty-four (24) hours,” Ramil Madriaga, the self-proclaimed bagman of the Duterte family, said.

In recounting what supposedly happened to the P125 million, Madriaga said he was instructed by the Vice President to deliver four large bags containing approximately P30 million to P35 million each to various individuals, including former Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

A screenshot from the 14 April 2026 livestreamed hearing of the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives.

In a 24-page supplemental affidavit which he read before the House of Representatives’ Justice Committee, Madriaga said the Vice President personally called him on the morning of 22 December 2022 regarding the deliveries of large sums of money.

He said Duterte sent him a text message that same day specifying the places where the money was to be delivered, as well as the corresponding contact numbers for the individuals designated to receive the bundles of cash.

Madriaga said he was told to coordinate with Col. Dennis Nolasco, former deputy commander of the Vice Presidential Security Group (VPSG) to pick up the bags containing the money at the central office of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The alleged cash deliveries occurred just months after Duterte assumed her post as Vice President, while she was still serving as Secretary of Education.

“Later that morning, Col. Nolasco sent me a text message directing me to go to DepEd Central Office in Pasig City beside Ultra at around 1:30 p.m. for a ‘transport.’ Transport is short-hand for the delivery or transportation of large sums of money between Col. Nolasco and me, upon the instructions of (Vice President) Sara,” Madriaga said.

At the central office of DepEd, Madriaga recalled meeting with Nolasco, along with four other individuals who accompanied him in delivering the bundles of cash.

According to Madriaga, the two waited for Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, former head of the VPSG, who arrived “with a lady who I later learned to be Special Disbursement Officer Gina Acosta,” carrying four large bags of cash.

He said the two bags were loaded into the Toyota Grandia, while one large bag and a lighter-colored bag were placed in his blue FJ Cruiser, before being transferred to another vehicle, a red Mazda sedan.

“Before leaving DepEd Central Office, Col. Nolasco told me to get my share from the said bags as he and Col. Lachica have already taken theirs. Hence, I took P1,000,000 for myself from the lighter-colored bag loaded into the red Mazda Sedan. That’s when I verified that the contents of the bags were bundles of cash in one thousand denominations, and packed in stacks of one million pesos each, tightly sealed in a transparent plastic,” he said.

Madriaga said they had left the DepEd central office to deliver the first bag of cash in Laguna, while the red Mazda sedan proceeded directly to his residence in Cainta, Rizal.

He said they arrived at an industrial park in Cabuyao, Laguna, to “meet individuals who were designated to receive the first bag for a politician in Laguna.”

“Upon arrival, I immediately saw three persons standing in wait beside a dark sports utility vehicle. One of them proceeded to the Toyota Grandia and took one of the bags. We immediately left after the delivery of the first bag,” he said.

According to Madriaga, the second bag was delivered around midnight at a bar in Tomas Morato, Quezon City called Nommu Basho, a comedy bar that Madriaga said is frequented by San Sebastian Law Alumni including Atty. Reynold Munsayac, former spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President.

The remaining two bags were delivered to the Office of the Ombudsman on December 21, he said.

“When we arrived, the guard gave a signal directing us to park in a specific area in the Ombudsman parking lot. We proceeded to the specific area and parked a red Mazda Sedan where the remaining two bags of money were placed. We left the keys on top of the left front wheel, which is our usual practice when delivering large amounts of money,” he said.

He also alleged that he had previously made a cash delivery to Ombudsman Martires or Atty. Ryan Quilala, assistant special prosecutor at the Office of the Ombudsman, upon the instruction of then President Rodrigo R. Duterte or Vice President Duterte.

The House Committee on Justice convened on April 14 for the second day of hearing proper on the two impeachment complaints against Duterte, to determine whether there is probable cause to recommend the filing of Articles of Impeachment.

Duterte was absent during Tuesday’s proceedings. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)