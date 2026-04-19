Qatari firm vows investment for massive housing project in Mindanao

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) – Qatari investment firm Al Mansour Holding has committed to invest in the construction of 30,000 housing units in Mindanao, including the key cities of General Santos, Cagayan de Oro and Cotabato, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, chair of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), said.

Magno said Al Mansour gave the commitment during a high-level meeting in late March with MinDA, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), and the Pag-IBIG Fund in Manila.

Al Mansour’s investment, according to Magno, will give priority to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), whose seat of government is located in Cotabato City.

Philippine government and Al Mansour Holding officials meet to discuss the housing and other development projects in Mindanao on 25 March 2026 in Manila. MinDA photo

In a statement, Magno said the Qatari firm’s venture seeks to support the Bangsamoro peace process, particularly the normalization aspect of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

“The initiative will support the normalization process by addressing the urgent need for 10,000 housing units for former combatants,” he said.

The CAB’s normalization phase includes the decommissioning of combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Part of the socioeconomic package the Philippine government earlier committed to the deactivated MILF fighters are housing units.

The CAB was the final peace agreement signed by the government and the MILF in 2014 after 17 years of negotiations. The peace accord provides for the creation of a Bangsamoro autonomous region, which was realized in 2019 following the ratification of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM.

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, chair of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, said the initial exploratory meeting with Al Mansour Holding was conducted by a delegation from MinDA and the BARMM in October last year at the tiny oil-rich state.

He said the investment mission met with royal family member Sheikh Mohamad Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Al Thani, head of Mansour Holding Group.

A major Qatari company, Al Mansour Holding is recognized internationally for executing sovereign-backed mega projects across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, MinDA said earlier.

Magno said that aside from housing construction, Al Mansour’s partnership with Philippine government agencies encompasses roads, utilities, and community facilities designed to foster long-term livability and stability.

“This partnership demonstrates MinDA’s resolve to build a better Mindanao by combining housing, livelihood, and peacebuilding in support of President Marcos’ vision for inclusive growth,” he said.

Equipment mobilization is expected within six months and the first batch of housing units is scheduled for completion by December 2027, he said.

Magno noted that by integrating housing, livelihood, and peacebuilding, MinDA is operationalizing the Human Development and Peace (HDP) nexus, ensuring that infrastructure and social mechanisms contribute to lasting stability.

He said that by securing international investment and aligning with national housing priorities, MinDA is ensuring that “Mindanao’s communities benefit from resilient infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and long-term stability.” (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)