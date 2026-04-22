PAGASA raises El Niño alert

Image from DOST PAGASA website

MindaNews / 22 April — There’s a 79% chance of El Niño emerging between June and August and will likely persist until early 2027, the state weather bureau PAGASA said in a press statement Wednesday.

PAGASA said this forecast is based on most climate models combined with expert judgments.

“Based on the El Niño Southern Oscillation (PAGASA ENSO) Alert and Warning System, when conditions are favorable for the development of El Niño, with a forecast probability of 70% or more within the next 2 to 3 months, an El Niño Alert is issued,” it said.



“El Niño is a warm phase of ENSO and is characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) over the Philippine Sea and warmer-than-average SSTs in the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific,” the agency explained.

An El Niño event is characterized by an increased possibility of drier-than-usual conditions, which can lead to negative impacts such as droughts and dry spells in some parts of the country.

PAGASA, however, said that above-normal rainfall conditions may also be experienced over the western section of the country during the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) season. (MindaNews)