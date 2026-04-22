P6.7B in transactions linked to bank accounts of VP Sara, husband – AMLC

Vice President Sara Duterte says she does not think about the impeachment hearing at the House of Representatives because “it is not a priority.” The Vice President spoke to reporters at the end of Parada Dabawenyo on 28 March 2026. MindaNews file photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April) – Various transactions amounting to P6,771,222,712 were traced to the bank accounts of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, covering the period from 2006 to 2025, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura disclosed that the they flagged a total of 630 covered transactions and 33 suspicious transactions linked to the spouses’ bank accounts during the resumption of the proper hearing by the House committee on justice on the impeachment complaints against Duterte on April 22.

“Yes, there are suspicious transactions and covered transactions found in our system, database, or records,” he told the lawmakers.

Of the total flagged transactions, Buenaventura said the council documented 313 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 17 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) involving a total amount of P3,772,760,972.48 linked to the Vice President’s bank accounts, while 317 CTRs and 16 STRs involving P2,998,466,740 were linked to her husband’s.

He said the inflows, or amounts deposited into Duterte’s accounts, totaled P1,832,539,360.45, while the outflows, or amounts withdrawn, reached P1,211,365,529.75.

Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Teddy Ridon, a committee member, said records showed a clear disparity compared to the Vice President’s declaration of her year-on-year net worth based on her declarations in her statements of assets and liabilities (SALN) from 2007 to 2024.

Before she was elected Vice President in 2022, Duterte served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and from 2016 to 2022.

Based on her SALNs released by the Office of the Ombudsman, Duterte’s total assets amounted to P98 million, with liabilities of P9.950 million, resulting in a net worth of P88.5 million as of 2024.

Duterte did not declare cash on hand and cash in bank from 2019 to 2024.

For Duterte’s husband, the council flagged P2,592,904,434.24 of inflows and P343,315,781 of outflows.

Buenaventura said the Duterte spouses’ total inflows reached P4,425,443,794.95, while total outflows were P1,552,681,310.82.

The council also reported an undetermined inflow and outflow of P791,102,607, he said.

Financial institutions, including banks, are mandated under Republic Act 9160 to report covered and suspicious transactions to the AMLC, according to Buenaventura.

He said a review of the AMLC database records from the bank accounts of Duterte “shows a total of 417 transactions amounting to approximately P3.92 billion from 2005 to 2026, reflecting substantial financial activity over a long period.”

Buenaventura added that transaction activity was relatively limited in the earliest years, with only one transaction recorded in 2005 before increasing significantly starting in 2007, when transaction values surged to P208.15 million.

“Financial movements intensified between 2009 and 2013, with consistently high annual totals exceeding P400 million, including notable peaks in 2009 (P704.93 million), 2010 (P648.58 million), and 2011 (P597.15 million),” he reported.

He added that “activity gradually moderated from 2014 onward, with annual transaction values generally ranging between P40 million and P85 million, except for smaller movements in 2023 (P4.78 million) and 2025 (P1.06 million).”

Buenaventura said the AMLC observed a “moderate uptick in 2024 (P13.45 million) before declining in 2025 and early 2026, indicating reduced financial activity in the most recent period.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)