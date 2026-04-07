Over ₱260M worth of smuggled cigarettes destroyed in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) — Over ₱260 million worth of cigarettes confiscated over the past few years were shredded on Tuesday as the Bureau of Customs here intensified its anti-smuggling campaign.

Customs personnel in Zamboanga City shred boxes and reams of smuggled cigarettes on Tuesday (7 April 2026) to ensure these do not make their way back to the market. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Customs District Collector Elenita Abaño said a total of 5,069 master cases, 2,602 reams, and 32 packs of cigarettes had been seized by law enforcement agencies in various operations since 2024. The contraband items, she said, have an estimated market value of ₱266,067,363.

Abaño said the destruction was meant to “send a strong message that the Bureau is resolute in protecting lawful trade, securing government revenue, and safeguarding the Filipino people from the harmful effects of illicit products.”

This also marked the first time the Bureau contracted a private company to shred the seized items. In previous destruction activities, confiscated cigarettes were simply submerged in drums of water.

PBGen. Nolasco Bathan (Ret.), Customs Enforcement Group Deputy Commissioner, assured the public that there would be no swapping of boxes.

“Mula start hanggang finish, naka-livestream tayo for transparency,” he said.

Bathan also called on partner agencies of the Bureau of Customs to continue working together to put an end to illegal practices.

For decades, smuggling activities thrived in the region due to its proximity to Malaysia, and Zamboanga City’s porous coastline makes it easy for smugglers to sneak in their products.

Meanwhile, the BOC Zamboanga District assured that efforts to collect taxes and tariffs would be intensified.

“In fact, when I arrived here in December 2025, for four consecutive months, the district had failed to meet its collection target. But we have already resolved that,” Abaño said.

The condemnation was carried out pursuant to the provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tarriff Act, and in support of Republic Act Number 12022, otherwise known as the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)