Oil crisis threatens Zamboanga Peninsula’s fishing industry

As the sun sets and the tide rolls in, fishermen in Brgy. Malintubuan, Labason town in Zamboanga del Norte, prepare to go fishing for the night. They would sail back home in the dawn, hoping to bring home a bountiful catch. MindaNews file photo taken Sept. 7, 2023 by JULES L. BENITEZ

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 April) – The fishing industry in the Zamboanga Peninsula is feeling the impact of the rising prices of fuel, leading players to resort to cost-cutting measures and even entertain the idea of ceasing operations.

Julius Daniel, President of the Southern Philippines Fishing Association Inc. (SOPHIL), said in a media conference Saturday that many operators, faced with surging costs, have been forced to reduce staff.

He likewise said that rising global fuel costs have dealt a heavy blow to the fishing sector.

“As fuel prices continue to rise in the world, market production costs also go up, directly affecting our capacity to operate and provide livelihood to our workers,” he said.



Meanwhile, those in the fishing industry were asked what they feel about the situation.



“Managing the fleet has become a balancing act; with crude oil costs soaring, we’re forced to cut back on operations just to stay afloat,” said Alex Yu.



“Every trip to sea feels heavier now–not because of the catch, but because the fuel that keeps our boats running eats up most of what we earn,” said Adel Abubakar, a fisherman.



Nonoy Sano, a fish vendor said, “Ta subi el precio del pescao, por causa kame maga pescadero mas ta gasta na gasoline o diesel, no porque quiere kami hace subi, y ese carga ta baja canamon na mercado (The price of fish is climbing, not because we want it to, but because fishermen spend more on fuel, and that burden trickles down to us at the market).”

“If fuel prices continue to rise, there is a possibility that the entire operation will totally shut down,” Daniel said, adding that the rising expenses have begun to erode productivity, prompting several operators to reduce their operations as a coping measure.



According to him, fuel remains the single largest expense in fishing, and the relentless rise in global oil prices has slashed profits, leaving operators with little choice but to reduce voyages or contemplate shutting down.



SOPHIL has urged the Zamboanga city government to step in and provide immediate assistance, warning that without intervention the fishing sector risks total collapse—an outcome that could disrupt fish supply and drive market prices higher. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)