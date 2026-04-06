MILF rallies Bangsamoro people to stand united behind UBJP

MindaNews / 6 April – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has called on the Bangsamoro people to stand united behind the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the front’s sole political party for the historic parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in September.

MILF chairperson Al Haj Murad Ebrahim made the appeal following UBJP’s submission of its manifestation and intent to participate as a regional political party in the 1st Parliamentary Elections before the Commission on Elections on April 4.

United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) Party President Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim speaks during the first Regional General Assembly of the UBJP at the Cotabato State University in Cotabato City on 17 February 2024. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“I appeal for unity to all Bangsamoro, including members of the MILF Central Committee, so that we will emerge triumphant (in the upcoming parliamentary elections),” he said in a video message in Filipino.

Ebrahim said the UBJP has finalized its list for 40 party nominees and eight sectoral representatives.

“They were all subjected to meticulous deliberations and consultations within the MILF and the other political stakeholders in the BARMM. They are the ones who continue to stand for the MILF and the Bangsamoro people, ready to serve if they win,” he stressed.

Ebrahim, who is UBJP’s first party nominee, said the party is still finalizing its candidates for the 32 single parliamentary district seats for the September 14 elections.

Under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the Bangsamoro Parliament shall be composed of 80 seats.

Based on the UBJP list for party nominees, Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister (ICM) Abdulraof Macacua is not part of their team.

Macacua, who was designated last year as ICM by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , is the chief of staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), the MILF’s armed wing, and the secretary-general of UBJP.

In a statement issued March 16 last year, the MILF Central Committee said the appointment of Macacua was unilateral, adding the front had been pushing for the retention of Ebrahim.

Last April 1, Ebrahim issued a memorandum reiterating and affirming UBJP as the MILF’s official political party.

“In line with this, the MILF clarifies that any assembly, gathering, or initiative purporting to establish or organize another political party, particularly those calling upon members of the MILF’s military or political committees or members to attend, participate, be a member of, or support, is not authorized, recognized or sanctioned by the MILF or the UBJP,” he said.

He urged MILF officers and members to exercise vigilance and to refrain from engaging in activities that may sow confusion, division or misrepresentation of the front’s official political structure, referring to the UBJP.

However, last April 2, a day after Ebrahim called for loyalty to the MILF and UBJP, another political party gunning for the first Bangsamoro parliamentary election was launched in Davao City – the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP).

In a Facebook post, Member of Parliament (MP) Abdulbasit Benito said the BFP is composed of several parliament members, BIAF officials, local government leaders, youth, professionals, non-Moro indigenous peoples, Christian settlers, ulama, and traditional leaders, among others.

According to him, “90 percent of the mayors” in Maguindanao del Sur took their oath as BFP members.

MP Tomanda Antok is the BFP president, the party announced. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)