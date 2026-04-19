Malitbog dominates Kaamulan 2026 ground presentations

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) — The municipality of Malitbog emerged as one of the biggest winners in the Kaamulan 2026 competitions, topping the ground presentation category while securing multiple recognitions across major events.

Malitbog was named champion in the ground presentation competition on Saturday, placed second runner-up in street dancing, and won four of the five special awards, including Cultural Recognition in Integrity and Relevance, Excellence in Cultural Narratives and Meaning, Excellence in Movement Traditions and Cultural Expressions, and Excellence in Traditional Attire and Cultural Adornment.

Their performance drew from the story “Kalumbata and the Sacred Mt. Minbakusan,” which portrays the Higaonon people’s origin narrative rooted in survival, abundance, and the balance between life and destruction.

According to the storyline, the early Higaonon people rebuilt their lives after a great flood receded, revealing fertile land. They prayed to Magbabaya, who entrusted Kalumbata, a giant eagle that transforms into Buoy Gahumon, with a rice stock symbolizing life and abundance. Through pagpamula (planting), the land flourished and communities grew.



Dancers from Malitbog, Bukidnon perform along Fortich Street in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon for Kaamulan 2026 on Saturday, 18 April 2026. Malitbog won the ground presentation competition. Photo courtesy of Bukidnon Kaamulan

The harmony was later disrupted by Bakasan, a colossal serpent whose awakening brought destruction. The Alimaongs (warriors) attempted to defend the people but were overpowered. In response, Kalumbata transformed into Buoy Gahumon and confronted the serpent. When Bakasan refused to stop, Buoy Gahumon subdued it, turning its body into what is now known as Mt. Minbakusan.

The story concludes with the restoration of peace and the community’s celebration through dances such as Dugso, Binanog, Pangaso, Mangatiyapi, and Kinayukay. Kalumbata, returning to its eagle form, continues to symbolize guardianship over the land—a motif reflected in the contingent’s choreography and visual presentation.



Malitbog town won the ground presentations in 2014 and both the ground presentation and the float competitions in 2012.

In the street dancing competition, Malaybalay City was named champion, followed by Maramag as first runner-up and Malitbog as second runner-up.



Malaybalay City’s presentation tells the story of Bae Manunulam, a young Higaonon who rises as a cultural bearer, leading her community through ritual and collective weaving to overcome a devastating drought and preserve their ancestral traditions.



In the float competition, Kalilangan secured the top spot, with Malaybalay City and San Fernando placing first and second runners-up, respectively.



Kalilangan’s presentation tells the story of Bae Saraya, whose personal sacrifice and role in forging a peace pact among warring tribes restored unity and gave rise to a community identity rooted in harmony and shared understanding.

Maramag also earned the award for Excellence in Indigenous Sounds and Rhythmical Beats, while Malitbog led the special awards category with four recognitions.

The results were announced on stage last Saturday

Kaamulan 2026 Official Results

Ground Presentation Competition

Champion: Malitbog

1st Runner-up: Maramag

2nd Runner-up: Malaybalay City



Street Dancing Competition

Champion: Malaybalay City

1st Runner-up: Maramag

2nd Runner-up: Malitbog

Float Competition

Champion: Kalilangan

1st Runner-up: Malaybalay City

2nd Runner-up: San Fernando

Special Awards

Cultural Recognition in Integrity and Relevance: Malitbog

Excellence in Indigenous Sounds and Rhythmical Beats: Maramag

Excellence in Cultural Narrative and Meaning: Malitbog

Excellence in Movement Traditions and Cultural Expressions: Malitbog

Excellence in Traditional Attire and Cultural Adornment: Malitbog.



Kaamulan 2026, which runs from March 19 to April 23, 2026 carries the theme: “Rooted in tradition, guided by Magbabaya, rising as one beyond challenges” or Nakagamut hu kagkinaraan, giniyahan hi Magbabaya, naka tirayeg ta nagsabuwa bisan inu ka legen in Binukid. (MindaNews)