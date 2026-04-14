Madriaga says Chinese linked to POGOs, Pharmally bankrolled Sara campaign in 2022

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/14 April)– A key witness in the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte claimed he was instructed by then President Rodrigo R. Duterte to obtain money from Chinese businessmen linked to the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation to fund his daughter’s supposed presidential run in the 2022 elections.

During the resumption of the hearing proper of the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives on April 14, Ramil Madriaga said that he was asked to establish a group to support Sara’s candidacy which, his father initially thought, was for the Presidency.

A screenshot from the 14 April 2026 livestreamed hearing of the Committee on Justice of the House of representatives.

Madriaga said he formed a group, later registered as the non-profit corporation “Initiative for Social Justice, Innovation and Progress” or ISIP Pilipinas, Inc.

The group, later known as “Inday Sara is My President” to her supporters, was funded through the contributions of the former President’s friends and supporters, according to Madriaga.

He said Lin Wei Xiong, whom Madriaga tagged as a friend of the former president and who was a key figure in the multi-billion Pharmally scandal involving government contracts for Covid-19 medical supplies, gave him P175 million.

“Sometime in June or July 2021, PRRD informed me that someone will call me to directly coordinate the turnover of one hundred seventy five million pesos(P175,000,000.00) to fund ISIP’s organizing efforts , promotional, and campaign activities,” Madriaga said, reading from hi affidavit.

He said he met with a man at the basement parking of Seda Hotel in Quezon City to pick up the money which were, he said, placed inside several large bags and backpacks. Madriaga said Lin Wei Xiong was present when he was handed the money.

“He then asked me where will the money be used. I informed him that this will be used to fund the election of Sara to which he replied, ‘good, good’,” Madriaga said.

Madriaga said when the moneyran out, he was instructed by PRRD to get an additional P100 million from Maestrado Lim.

”When the initial funding ran out, I promptly informed him (PRRD) and he directed me to get another one hundred million pesos (P100,000,000.00) from Maestrado Lim who we call ‘Tanda’ at the Hyatt in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. The money was placed in several bags and were handed to me by Maestrado Lim,” Madriaga said.

Maestrado Lim is a Chinese businessman and the elder brother of Michael Yang, the former economic adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte. He is the same individual who uses the alias Tony Yang.

Yang was said to be the owner of several businesses in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental, including a POGO hub which operated inside a business park in Cagayan de Oro City.

He said Michael Yang also provided funds for ISIP, although he provided no further details.

Madriaga said his engagement with the former President goes back to the time when Duterte was still a presidential candidate. Madriaga said it was Paranaque 2nd District Representative Roilo Golez, his former boss, who introduced and endorsed his services to Duterte “in the late 2015 or early 2016.”

He said under Duterte’s presidency, he served as a counter-intelligence agent for the National Security Council but clarified that he was never under the “employ of the Office of the President or any government agency.”

“Instead, I was directly employed by PRRD. I received my salary from a certain Canlas, a PNP (Philippine National Police) officer previously from Davao, at the start of every month in the amount of P100,000 to P150,000 in cash,” he said.

Madriaga said that after Sara decided not to run for President, he continued supporting her through ISIP, which was later referred to by supporters as “Inday Para sa Ikalawang Pangulo.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)