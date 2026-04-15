Madriaga claims he served as dummy in ex-PRRD’s bank accounts

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) — Ramil Madriaga, a key witness in the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, alleged that he served as a dummy for the bank accounts of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and signed a bank secrecy waiver to prove his point.

Ramil Madriaga shows his bank secrecy waiver during the Committee on Justice hearing on 14 April 2026, which he then signed. Screenshot from a House of Representatives livestream

During the resumption of the proper hearing of the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Madriaga claimed that several bank accounts were opened in his name by close associates of the former President.

Madriaga executed the bank secrecy waiver during the hearing. Toward the end of the committee’s questioning, he stated that a copy of his waiver was available and subsequently signed it.

Reading from his 24-page supplemental affidavit, Madriaga said that large sums of money passed through these bank accounts.

“I have never personally opened these accounts or appeared before the said banks to process any application in relation thereto. These were opened by people close to PRRD who informed me that money will be transferred to these accounts for intelligence operations and for laundering,” he said.

Madriaga said he was also instructed to sign entire checkbooks, leaving the amounts and payees blank.

He said he agreed to this because he had complete trust in Duterte and his close associates.

Madriaga also detailed how his engagement with the former President began, tracing it back to the period when Duterte was still a presidential candidate. Madriaga said it was late Parañaque 2nd District Representative Roilo Golez, his former boss, who introduced and endorsed his services to Duterte “in the late 2015 or early 2016.”

The witness served as a counter-intelligence agent for the National Security Council, but clarified that he was never under the “employ of the Office of the President or any government agency.”

“Instead, I was directly employed by PRRD. I received my salary from a certain Canlas, a PNP (Philippine National Police) officer previously from Davao, at the start of every month in the amount of ₱100,000 to ₱150,000 in cash,” he claimed.

“On some occasions, PRRD would call me to inform me that someone from the aforementioned banks would contact me to confirm a withdrawal or encashment of checks. These were also instances where PRRD would instruct me to personally visit the said banks to pick up the money and bring it to Malacañang or to designated individuals,” he said.

He also recalled Duterte instructing him on three separate occasions to pick up ₱100,000,000 from a bank inside a mall in Lubao, Pampanga. Madriaga said the cash was delivered to Malacañang.

“On another incident, I was informed by PRRD that two Landbank manager’s checks, which were to be delivered to one of our safehouses in Eastwood, Quezon City, in the amounts of ₱84,200,000 and ₱4,800,000, respectively, were issued under my name,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)