LGU tightens rules after tourist misconduct in Siargao 

TANDAG, Surigao Del Sur (MindaNews / 12 April) — The municipal government of General Luna in Siargao, Surigao del Norte, has warned tourists to strictly follow laws and respect local customs, amid rising concerns over reported misconduct in the prime tourism hub.

“We are proud to share our beautiful islands, culture, and hospitality. However, all tourists are expected to respect local laws, customs, and communities at all times,” the statement read.

Siargao Beach Club. MindaNews file photo by QUEENIE CASIO

The notice was issued on Friday evening, April 10, following a brawl at the bar of Siargao Beach Club (SBC) between tourists from the United States and Israel.

P/Capt. Joseph Acedilla, GenLuna Chief of Police, told MindaNews that immediate intervention and coordination with SBC’s management prevented the situation from escalating further. Both parties were confronted by authorities and reminded to observe proper conduct in public, he said.

The local government unit reminded tourists that violating Philippine laws or local ordinances “including but not limited to environmental damage, disorderly conduct, illegal activities, disrespect toward locals, or non-compliance with regulations will be dealt with seriously.”



Offenders will be meted fines or face deportation, or legal action, depending on the severity of the violation, it said.

The LGU also reminded tourists to respect local culture and traditions, observe public order and behave responsibly, comply with all national and local laws, and follow environmental rules, and “no littering, vandalism, or harm to wildlife” because violators “will be held accountable.”

Acedilla emphasized that maintaining peace and order in Siargao Island is a shared responsibility, but warned that violations will not be taken lightly.

He also clarified that most incidents involving foreign nationals are often settled amicably and are no longer pursued by complainants in cases such as traffic accidents, mauling, and estafa.

He added that authorities are intensifying the implementation of the midnight party curfew, enforcing curfew hours for minors, and strengthening monitoring against illegal drugs in the area.

The public is urged to report any incidents of misconduct through available emergency and police hotlines. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)