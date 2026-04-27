Isabela City: Looking ahead from a difficult journey

ISABELA CITY, BASILAN (MindaNews/ 27 April)— For years, residents of this city stayed close to home, wary of venturing out, especially after dark, as streets were overshadowed by the presence of local terrorists. The city bore witness to kidnappings, bombings and other violent incidents that claimed lives and left lasting scars on families and communities.

But on Saturday, 25 April 2026, the streets of Isabela City were alive with music, dances, and laughter as thousands of people paraded in celebration of Isabela’s 25th cityhood anniversary.

The occasion also marked the opening of the annual Sakayan Festival, where participants paraded vibrant floats adorned with decorated bancas, adding color and cultural pride to the celebration.

The crowd converged at the Isabela City Grandstand, only the second time to be utilized since the construction of its oval track late last year. It was at this same grandstand where Philippine Marine soldiers once chased Abu Sayyaf Group members aboard a van loaded with explosives, which prematurely detonated, killing three. On April 13, 2010, more than 20 ASG, most of them wearing military and police uniforms, planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) beside the Sta. Isabel de Portugal Cathedral and fronting the house of a local judge. The coordinated attacks killed 15 people, including 5 alleged ASG members.

Residents from Isabela City’s 45 barangays, members of the uniformed service, government agencies, schools, CSOs, and the religious sector take part in a parade from East Terminal to Isabela City Grandstand Saturday afternoon, 25 April, to celebrate its 25th year of cityhood. The occasion also marks the start of the annual Sakayan Festival. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO





In an interview with the city-owned IsaTV, Rev Fr Arnel Lagman, then administrator of Sta. Isabel Cathedral, said what happened on that ‘Black Tuesday’ as they call it, caused immense trauma among many residents of Isabela.

“Dalawang bomba ang sumabog, sa grandstand at sa Cathedral. Nasira talaga ang cathedral, it was destroyed and desecrated. Magulo masyado noon, maraming damages. Lahat ng mga salamin, mga stained glasses all around sa cathedral nabasag. Sobrang tremendous ang fear and trauma (There were two bombs which exploded, at the grandstand and at the Cathedral. The Cathedral was destroyed and desecrated. It was chaotic then. All the stained glasses all around the Cathedral were destroyed. There was tremendous fear and trauma),” Fr Lagman recalled.

Evangeline Principe, mother of Judge Leo Principe, also shared with IsaTV that she was about to go to the grocery when she was warned by one of the security personnel about the suspicious box left at their gate. The explosion caused major damages to the Principe home, though no one was hurt in the incident.

“Because of fear, I stopped driving. I was afraid to go out without security, takot talaga ako,” she said.

Today, the grim incident 16 years ago is difficult to imagine. The grandstand that was once shrouded in gunpowder and blood stains now pulses with the rhythm of drums and feet dancing to the music.

In his speech during the program, former Basilan governor and district representative Abdulghani Salapuddin said he is giving credit where it is due.

” The city is undergoing very active social transformation, and strengthened local governance. The parade shows that Isabela celebrates peace, good governance, integration, and diverse culture,” Salapuddin said.

Salapuddin was the province’s lone district representative when he filed House Bill 7581 converting Isabela Municipality into a city. He commended the Hataman couple for the improvements made in Isabela and the whole of Basilan, in their few years in position.

“Before, the wet market was very dirty. Now they were able to put up a beautiful market na parang mall (that is like a mall),” Salapuddin said.

Celebrity actor John Estrada, a native of Basilan, also shared memories growing up in Isabela.

“Dati, ang mapuntahan mo lang ang Begang, Balagtasan, Lamitan, kasi yun lang ang may medyo maayos na daan. Pero nung 2021, nalibot ko ang buong Basilan kasama si Gov Mujiv, nakamotor lang kami. Nakita ko ang kagandahan ng buong Basilan (It used to be that the only places you can go to are Begang, Balagtasan, Lamitan because these are the only ones with good roads. In 2021 I was able to see all of Basilan when I went on a motorbike tour with Gov Mujiv),” Estrada said.

“Let this charter celebration be a reminder that we are all part of its legacy. This is the home we have been dreaming of, this is the home we deserve,” Estrada, who was the guest of honor of the program, said.

A civil society organization, Nagdilaab Foundation Incorporated, has been working in Basilan for many years. Its Executive Director Miriam “Dedet” Suacito, marvels at the changes Isabela, and the whole of Basilan, have undergone recently.

“Many CSOs are now members of special bodies, so you see there is now structure and mechanisms in place and are being implemented, even a budget cycle. These were not present before. But now you can really see how it is being done, Suacito said.”

Isabela City was a recipient of DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Basilan Gov Mujiv Hataman congratulated the people of Isabela for the milestones it has achieved in recent years.

“Hindi maging matagumpay ang aming pamumuno kung hindi niyo kami sinamahan. Nagtagumpay tayo. Ang mga kwento ng pananakot at pangamba ay natapos na (We wouldn’t have succeeded if you were not with us. The stories of fear are over),” Hataman said.

End

The night’s program ended with a 3-minute fireworks display after which many proceeded to the Sakayan Food Fair in the grandstand grounds, which will run until May 2. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)