IPMR, family call for probe, justice for slain miner

SAN MIGUEL, SURIGAO DEL SUR (MindaNews/28 April)–A remote mining site in the mountainous area of Purok 11 Manhulayan, Sitio Tinago, Barangay Bolhoon, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur, became a scene of a murder after a 53-year-old small-scale gold miner was fatally shot on April 20, 2026.

The victim, identified as Jessie Tejero Vocales, was found dead in his mine at around 11:00 AM the following day, April 21, when his brother, Joven Tejero Vocales, formally reported the incident to the San Miguel Municipal Police Station (MPS).

According to police report, A witness, identified as Jay-ar Libanda Martinez, reported hearing multiple gunshots at approximately 3:00 PM on April 20. Shortly after, he allegedly saw four unidentified men armed with rifles fleeing toward the mountainous area.

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When the victim was finally recovered, he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to his brother. The police authorities who responded to the scene also recovered significant ballistic evidence, which may be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and reconstructing the sequence of events.

Vocales remains were initially brought to the Barangay Bolhoon Covered Court before being transferred to Semeon Funeral Services. A formal request for a post-mortem examination has already been submitted to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of San Miguel to determine the exact cause of death.

In a separate interview, Datu Rico Maca, Municipal Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR), expressed disappointment over the incident in his area of responsibility.

“We strongly condemn and denounce the death of Mr. Vocales,” Maca said.

He also called on the local government unit (LGU) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the killing and to give justice to the victim.

Maca said there are several mining applications and ongoing activities in the area, which is known for its rich mineral and gold reserves. This includes the recently applied and processed “Minahan ng Bayan” under the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), associated with Datu Calpito Egua.

According to San Miguel Mayor Michael Corilla, he has yet to receive detailed information on the progress of the investigation, noting the absence of a formal complainant and willing witnesses to the crime.

Corilla said he was also informed of alleged threats against individuals who attempted to retrieve the victim’s body, as well as the possibility of conflict related to illegal mining activities in the area. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)