Illegal wildlife trade rears ugly head anew in Gensan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) – The illegal wildlife trade has again reared its ugly head in this city with the recent confiscation of at least 17 protected and exotic species, mostly endemic to Indonesia.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Region 12 (DENR-12), headed by new regional director Elvira Lumayag, said that two individuals were arrested for allegedly illegally transporting the wildlife species.

Environment workers inventory the seized protected and exotic wildlife, mostly endemic to Indonesia. DENR-12 photo

The suspects were apprehended last April 1 in Barangay Tambler here while transporting the wildlife species inside cages aboard a minivan following a tip from a concerned individual, DENR-12 said in a statement.

The two will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Intercepted at a checkpoint, the suspects failed to present any permits or documents authorizing the transport and possession of the wild animals, prompting authorities to immediately arrest them, DENR-12 said.

Many of the seized wildlife are protected species endemic to Indonesia, including the Moluccan cockatoos (𝘊𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘢 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴), Sulphur crested cockatoos (𝘊𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘢 𝘨𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢), Palm cockatoos (𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘰𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘶𝘴), Bornean white-bearded gibbons (𝘏𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘣𝘪𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘪𝘴), Bearcats or binturong (𝘈𝘳𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨), Javan silvery gibbon (𝘏𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘩) and a Western crowned pigeon (𝘎𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘢).

The rescued wildlife totaled 17 — one Palm cockatoo, four Moluccan Cockatoos, five Sulphur-crested cockatoos, two Bearcats, two Bornean white-bearded gibbons, two Javan Silvery gibbon, and one Western crowned pigeon.

Two Moluccan cockatoos and one Sulphur-crested cockatoo were found dead, underscoring the risks and cruelty associated with illegal wildlife transport, the DENR-12 said.

The rescued wildlife species have been turned over by the police to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office – General Santos City for proper documentation, and disposition.

This was not the first time that exotic and protected wildlife species from Indonesia were seized here.

In December last year, authorities here also seized 78 protected and exotic wildlife, valued at P1 million, from a motorized banca off Bagong Katilingban in Lower Makar.

The haul included one Nicobar pigeon (Caloenas nicobarica), 15 leopard tortoises (Stigmochelys pardalis), five sulcata tortoises (Centrochelys sulcata), and 37 blue-tongued skinks (Tiliqua scincoides), 12 of which were already dead.

Other reptiles included one black-and-white tegu (Salvator merianae) and seven pythons: three blood pythons (Python brongersmai) and four reticulated pythons (Malayopython reticulatus).

Among the reticulated pythons, one was dead and another had a severe spinal deformity known as a kink.

The seizure also included four green tree pythons (Morelia viridis), three Indonesian pit vipers (Trimeresurus insularis), four Madagascar ground boas (Acrantophis madagascariensis), and one green iguana (Iguana iguana).

Smugglers reportedly use the Bitung, Indonesia- General Santos City route for their illegal wildlife trade, and either sell them to wealthy local individuals or further bring them to other countries. (Bong S. Sarmiento. / MindaNews)