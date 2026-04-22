ICC jurisdiction settled; ruling on Duterte trial expected on or before April 28 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April)) – The International Criminal Court’s Appeals Chamber on Wednesday rejected by a majority vote, the appeal of former President Rodrigo Duterte, as it affirmed the October 23, 2025 ruling of the Pre-Trial Chamber that the ICC has jurisdiction over his case.

The ruling on the jurisdiction issue came six days before the April 28 deadline set by the Pre-Trial Chamber to decide whether or not to confirm the charges of crimes against humanity filed against Duterte for the killings related to his bloody war on drugs.

The decision, expected on or before April 28, will determine if Duterte will proceed to trial for the killings between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019 – when the Philippines was still a signatory to the Rome statue, the treaty that established the ICC.

Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court on 22 April 2026 during the reading of the decision on the appeal of former President Rodrigo Duterte on the issue of jurrsdiction..Photo courtesy of ICC.

In Tuesday’s open court session, Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza of Peru, Presiding Judge of the Appeals Chamber, said “the Appeals Chamber, by majority, as a conclusion, Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze partially dissenting in the second ground, has rejected all four grounds of appeal.” Carranza read a summary of the decision in a livestreamed session that lasted 35 minutes.

Duterte was a no-show as he notified the court on April 13 that he will be represented by his lawyer, Nichola Kaufmann, during the reading of the decision.

“Having rejected the entire appeal, the Appeals Chamber said the defense’s request for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Duterte is moot,” Carranza said.

In The Hague for 13 months

Duterte has been detained in The Hague, the Netherlands since March 12, 2025, a day after his arrest at the airport in Manila. He has spent two birthdays in detention.

Through his counsel, he appealed the October 23, 2025 ruling of the Pre-Trial Chamber 1 that the ICC has jurisdiction over Duterte’s case.

Duterte’s lawyer raised four grounds of appeal and asked the Appeals Chamber to reverse the impugned decision, rule that there is no legal basis for the continuation of the ICC’s proceedings against Dutere, and order his immediate and unconditional release.

Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza of Peru, Presiding Judge of the Appeals Chamber, reads the summary of the decision rejecting the appeal of former President Rodrigo Duterte on 22 April 2026. Screenshot from live-streamed ICC court session

The Appeals Chamber ruled unanimously to reject the first ground. On the second, Judge Lordkipanidze of Georgia, dissented.

The Appeals Chamber is composed of Judges Carranza, Lordkipanidze, Tomoko Akane of Japan, Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia.

Carranza said Judge Lordkipanitze “would have granted the second ground of appeal, and accordingly, he does not find it necessary to address the third and the fourth grounds of appeal.”

April 28

April 28 is the 60th day since the last day of the Confirmation of Charges where the judges heard the oral submissions of the prosecutor, the common legal representatives of the victims, and the legal team representing Duterte, from February 23, 24, 26 and 27.

At the end of the hearing on February 27, Pre-Trial Chamber Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc said they will deliberate on whether to confirm the charges against Duterte, and that it would render its decision “within 60 days” – or on or before April 28.

According to the ICC, the Pre-Trial Chamber may either confirm the charges for which it has determined there is sufficient evidence and commit Duterte to trial before a Trial Chamber, or decline to confirm the charges where evidence is lacking and terminate the proceedings against him.

The Pre-Trial chamber may also “adjourn the hearing and request the Prosecutor to provide further evidence, to conduct further investigations, or to amend any charge for which the evidence submitted appears to establish a crime other than the one charged was committed.”

Crimes against humanity

Duterte is facing three counts of murder as a crime against humanity, involving at least 76 deaths during his bloody war on drugs — 19 in Davao City while serving as mayor from 2013 to 2016, and 57 while serving as President between 2016 and 2018.

Although extrajudicial killings had been documented in Davao City before 2011, these are not part of the ICC case because the Philippines was not yet a state party. then. The Philippines withdrew as signatory of the Rome Statute on March 17, 2018. The withdrawal took effect a year later.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, makes his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on March 14, three days after he was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon arrival from Hong Kong. He was arrested in connection with his alleged crime against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs during his term as mayor, and later as president. ICC photo

The crimes covered in the ICC case were allegedly committed between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019, as part of a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population during Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs.”

The ICC noted that the number of victims is only a representative sample of the thousands believed to have been killed extrajudicially within the period.

The Prosecution charged Duterte for the 76 murders and two attempted murders “although the actual scale of victimization during the charged period was significantly greater, as reflected in the widespread nature of the attack,” the ICC said. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)